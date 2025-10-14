HHAeXchange Expands Leadership Team to Advance Innovation, Customer Success, and Network Performance

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange, a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, caregivers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid programs, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with critical senior leadership roles in product, customer success, and network operations. These appointments reflect the company’s focus on continuously evolving to meet industry needs and support providers, payers, caregivers, and the individuals they serve.

HHAeXchange’s expanded leadership team includes Laura Anderson, who has joined as Senior Vice President of Product, bringing more than three decades of experience delivering innovative solutions in healthcare technology and product strategy. In her most recent role, Anderson served as Chief Product Officer at IKS Health, where she led the development of its Care Enablement Platform. She has also held senior product management roles at Elsevier, Change Healthcare, Optum, and Siemens. At HHAeXchange, she will apply her deep expertise to bolster the platform’s evolution with a continued focus on simplifying operations, enhancing connectivity, and supporting high-quality care.

Additionally, Dan Ahrens has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Customer Success, leveraging over 20 years of expertise scaling customer-focused technology teams and strengthening client engagement. He has held senior leadership roles at Forcepoint, Atlassian, and Gainsight, where he led high-performing teams focused on delivering value and driving customer engagement. At HHAeXchange, Ahrens will guide customer success strategies that support a seamless user experience across the company’s provider customer base.

Jack Hunt also joins the team as Senior Vice President of Network Services, bringing more than 30 years of experience leading technology teams and initiatives. Most recently, he led technology strategy and delivery at Availity, driving innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization. He has also held senior leadership positions in healthcare technology and financial services firms, managing complex systems and infrastructure. At HHAeXchange, he will oversee the company’s network services infrastructure, ensuring reliable connectivity across its homecare ecosystem.

“These appointments reinforce our commitment to advancing both our product and service experience,” said Paul Joiner, Chief Executive Officer of HHAeXchange. “Laura’s expertise in healthcare technology, Jack’s experience driving network performance, and Dan’s track record in customer success will be instrumental in delivering the innovative solutions and exceptional support our customers rely on every day.”

For more information about HHAeXchange and its solutions for providers, caregivers, MCOs, and state Medicaid programs, please visit hhaexchange.com.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home- and community-based services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.