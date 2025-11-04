HHAeXchange Recognizes 10 ‘Caregiving Champions’ as Part of 2025 Annual Homecare & Hospice Month Observance

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange, a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, caregivers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid programs, has announced its 2025 class of "Caregiving Champions." The annual award honors 10 caregivers who exemplify dedication and excellence in home-based care.

Held in conjunction with the November observance of National Homecare & Hospice Month, the Caregiving Champions initiative invites home and community-based services (HCBS) agencies across the country to nominate caregivers who go above and beyond in their service to members. This year’s honorees were selected from over 400 inspiring nominations submitted by homecare agency owners and operators in October. The entries, which contained descriptions of nominees’ selfless service, revealed a community of professionals driven by purpose and unwavering commitment.

One narrative described a caregiver who has supported a client for 12 years, after first caring for his late mother. Honoring a promise she made to provide the same thoughtful care to the woman’s son, the caregiver kept her word and has since remained a constant source of comfort and stability in the man’s life.

“Every year, we are deeply moved by the stories we receive,” HHAeXchange CEO Paul Joiner said. “The nominees embody the heart of homecare, demonstrating extraordinary devotion and integrity as they care for others, often under challenging circumstances. We’re proud to recognize their remarkable impact and wholeheartedly congratulate this year’s winners.”

Each Caregiving Champion will receive an engraved award and an iPad, commemorating their exceptional contributions to HCBS. In addition, the 10 honorees and their agencies will be recognized via social media throughout the month. To learn more about the champions and their work, follow HHAeXchange on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home- and community-based services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Facebook.