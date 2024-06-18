Nerdio and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Innovative IT Infrastructure Management Solutions to the Public Sector

CHICAGO and RESTON, Va., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, a premier software solution provider for organizations looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Nerdio’s Master Government Aggregator® making the company’s industry-leading Nerdio Manager for Enterprise available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.



"Our collaboration with Carahsoft represents a dual strategic initiative aimed at broadening our reach and advancing our ability to address the technological requirements of Government agencies,” said Joseph Landes, Chief Revenue Officer at Nerdio. “Through this partnership we're empowering more organizations to seamlessly transition to the cloud, unlocking the full potential of modern technology. This not only fosters growth but also enhances service delivery, positioning us to effectively respond to the dynamic needs of Public Sector organizations across the nation."

Nerdio Manager for Enterprise (NME) is a comprehensive IT management solution designed specifically for Government agencies. It offers centralized control, regulatory compliance, enhanced security, optimized resource allocation and improved collaboration capabilities, all tailored to meet the demands of modern governance.



NME facilitates regulatory compliance by providing automated audits, policy enforcement tools and detailed reporting capabilities to demonstrate adherence to various Government regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA or NIST standards. It bolsters security with robust access controls, encryption protocols and advanced threat detection mechanisms, actively identifying and mitigating risks to safeguard sensitive data and counter cyber threats. NME's scalability and optimization functionalities ensure efficient resource allocation by dynamically adjusting computing resources to optimize cost-effectiveness and performance during peak demand periods. Alongside integrated productivity tools and streamlined workflows, NME fosters collaboration and communication among agency personnel, enhancing productivity and responsiveness to citizen needs.

“Effective and efficient IT management is the cornerstone of any agencies’ success,” said Jenna Hafey, Director of Microsoft Sales at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft is proud to partner with Nerdio, and we look forward to working with our reseller partners to leverage this partnership for our Government customers. Together, we will empower the Public Sector to deploy and manage their virtual desktop infrastructures (VDI) in Microsoft Azure through cost optimization.”

Nerdio’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3633 or Nerdio@Carahsoft.com; or schedule a demo to learn more about Nerdio Manager.

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.

Leveraging Nerdio, partners can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

