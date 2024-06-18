Ceramic Tiles Market Improve to USD 464.41 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest

Westford, USA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Ceramic Tiles Market will attain a value of USD 464.41 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.34% over the forecast period (2024-2031). A few other factors that have fueled market growth include the rising urbanisation of the population, expansion of offices and workspaces, and improving consumer lifestyles. The enormous expense of rehabilitation has led to a need for materials that are significantly more durable and low maintenance. Over the course of the projection period, this is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the industry. As ceramic tiles come in a multitude of hues, patterns, and sizes, this market size has grown in appeal over the past several years.

Ceramic Tiles Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $263.52 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $464.41 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Finish, Application, End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Impact of 3D printing on the growth of the 3D ceramic tiles market trends and future prospects Key Market Opportunities Increase in demand from emerging economies Key Market Drivers The booming flooring industry is a major contributor to market growth





Flooring Application to Hold the Highest Market Share Owing to Cost-Effectiveness and Aesthetic Versatility

Ceramic tiles gained popularity for use in floors because of their robustness, low cost and ability to adapt to different styles. These attributes, therefore, make them perfect for different designs and walkways. As a result, their extensive use in commercial, industrial, and residential settings greatly increases their market share worldwide.

Dominant Market Share of Ceramic Tiles in Commercial Settings Driven by Demand for Durable and Aesthetic Flooring

Attributed to the increasing need for long-lasting, visually beautiful, and low-maintenance flooring options in retail establishments, workplaces, and hospitality settings, the commercial end-use segment currently holds a dominant market share in the global ceramic tiles market. Large-scale installations are fuelled by this demand, which further solidifies the importance of ceramic tiles in commercial settings.

Residential and Non-Residential Building Categories in the Growing Economies of Asia Pacific Resulting in Market Dominance

The strong demand for items in the residential and non-residential building categories in the developing countries of Asia Pacific, especially China and India, is probably going to fuel the market's expansion. During the projection period, building activities will increase due to the expansion of the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors brought about by the region's steady economic growth.

Drivers:

Booming Flooring Industry is a Major Contributor to Market Growth Growing Investment in the Construction Industry will Drive the Market Rising Population and Urbanization to Boost Market Demand

Restraints:

Short Life Span of Ceramic Tiles may Hinder Market Growth Stringent Environmental Regulations to Restrict Market Growth Increasing Regulations, Requirements, and Tariffs

Prominent Players in Ceramic Tiles Market

The following are the Top Ceramic Tiles Companies

Somany Ceramics (India)

LASSELSBERGER Group (Austria)

STN Cerámica (Spain)

Elizabeth Group (US)

Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India)

Vitromex USA, Inc. (US)

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Cersanit Group (Poland)

Kale Group (India)

PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia)

Key Questions Answered in Global Ceramic Tiles Market Report

What is the estimated value for the global ceramic tiles market in 2031?

What are the driving forces behind ceramic tiles' market domination in flooring applications?

Which geographical region is expected to lead the market expansion due to the high demand for residential and non-residential construction types?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Easy flooring applications due to their versatility, durability & style, infrastructure & construction activities expanding, superior performance & low cost tiles and ease of maintenance increases their service life), restraints (Ceramic tile installation is complicated, requiring a wide range of mortar & tools and can’t withstand high temperatures for long periods of time), opportunities (Growing focus on interior decoration, emerging demand for floor-covering products and foreign direct investment in the construction development sector), and challenges (Determination of competitive pricing & the right price point and retaining balance between offering low prices to attract customers and maintaining profitability) influencing the growth of ceramic tiles market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the ceramic tiles market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the ceramic tiles market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

