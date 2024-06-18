Acentra Health Names Heather Adamson as Senior Vice President of Marketing

MCLEAN, Va., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology solutions and clinical services company dedicated to helping government healthcare agencies accelerate better health outcomes, today announced that Heather Adamson has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Adamson will oversee the development and implementation of the company’s marketing strategy, creating data-driven frameworks to support the company’s brand, content, digital, and product marketing programs. She reports to Acentra Health’s Chief Growth Officer.



“Heather brings a strong portfolio of success in helping companies elevate their brand and drive sustained growth through thought leadership, creative storytelling, and digital mastery,” said Kelly Loeffler, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Acentra Health. “As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Acentra Health brand, Heather’s expertise will help us further extend our brand story in the market and show the value Acentra Health delivers in helping clients improve health outcomes.”

Adamson brings nearly 20 years of healthcare and technology marketing experience to Acentra Health, along with a track record of leading teams to achieve brand and business growth. Most recently, Adamson led branding, communications, and marketing for Integra Connect, a leader in value-based, precision medicine solutions for specialty care. Adamson also held Editor-in-Chief roles for IBM’s Data & AI division and IBM Watson Health, overseeing demand-generation campaigns, content and digital marketing, thought leadership, and executive visibility efforts. Adamson also spent 10 years at leading communications and marketing agencies, driving market growth for large healthcare and pharmaceutical brands through creative campaigns, public relations programs, scientific communications, and digital strategies.

“I am excited to join Acentra Health at such an important time in its journey. Acentra Health is known for driving innovation around healthcare technology and clinical services to improve health outcomes and is poised for impressive growth with existing clients and in new markets,” said Adamson. “I look forward to collaborating with Acentra Health’s leaders and marketing team to deliver on our brand promise and growth goals.”

Adamson holds a master’s degree in public relations from Syracuse University and received a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Central Florida.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

