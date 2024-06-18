The Masters 2024 Post Event Business Analysis Report Featuring IBM, AT&T, Mercedes-Benz, Delta Air Lines, Rolex, UPS, and On Location

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - The Masters 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2024 Masters, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



The final round of the 2024 Masters averaged a 5.2 rating and 9.59 million viewers on CBS. CBS and ESPN shared the broadcasting rights to broadcast the 2024 Masters across the US. ESPN who broadcast the first two rounds of the 2024 Masters, averaged 3.4 million viewers for its two day coverage. The final round of the masters, played on Sunday April 14th, dominated the rest of television across the US, however posted one of its smallest audiences in the past 3 decades. The total estimated annual sponsorship revenue for the 2024 Masters was $50.75 million.



The 2024 Masters joint top sponsorship deals in terms of annual value were with IBM and AT&T. Mercedes-Benz, Delta Air Lines, Rolex, and UPS have all been long-term sponsors of the Masters tournament and were all confirmed sponsors for this year's competition. There was only 1 new sponsor for this year's tournament, with On Location Experiences.

It cost $17,000 for a week-long pass at the 2024 Masters. Tickets for the 2024 Masers are sold through a lottery system. Ticket prices vary depending on the day, with the prices on the secondary markets being far more expensive that the ones on the lottery system. Introduced for the 2024 Masters was the new Map and Flagship hospitality tickets, these tickets cost $17,000.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in Augusta, United States. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio of the 2024 Masters.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the 2024 Masters sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, as well as the competitions prize-money is also included.

