Global Genome Editing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (CRISPR/Cas9, ZFN), Delivery Method (Ex-vivo, In-vivo) 2024-2030

The "Global Genome Editing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (CRISPR/Cas9, ZFN), Delivery Method (Ex-vivo, In-vivo), Application, Mode, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global genome editing market size is expected to reach USD 25.00 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.94% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing advancements in genome editing technology, the growing funding & investments in the genomics industry, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and the need for improved treatments and therapies are major factors driving revenue growth.







The evolution of genome editing technologies is another contributing factor to drive revenue growth in the market. Most effective and accurate gene editing is now possible through the enhancement of new and advanced genome editing methods including CRISPR-Cas13,prime editing, and base editing, amongst others. This creates genome editing methods used more often in academic and medical contexts. For instance, in January 2020, ERS Genomics and New England Biolab collaborated to develop and commercialize CRISPR gene modification tools & reagents.



The increasing application of gene-modification tools in therapeutic research has resulted in the rising number of advanced therapeutics entering clinical trials. Furthermore, the use of artificial intelligence to advance the implementation of novel gene modification systems exhibits great potential for the technology developer. This is anticipated to greatly favor revenue generation in the foreseeable future. Research communities are exploring the potential of gene-modification instruments such as CRISPR as a potential fast screening solution for various chronic diseases. Such research programs are likely to benefit the market for genome editing in the coming years.



Genome Editing Market Report Highlights

By technology, The CRISPR/Cas9 segment held the largest market share of 43.52% of the global revenue in 2023.

The ex-vivo segment dominated the market with a share of 51.24% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the ease of control in DNA modification provided along with the precise regulation of strength and duration of nuclease expression to minimize off-target editing and maximize efficiency.

The genetic engineering segment held the largest market share in 2023. The segment is further categorized into cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering, and others.

The contract segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the high extent of outsourcing activities in the genomics space driven by the lower costs and greater flexibility in operations offered by such activities as compared to in-house development.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share of 50.95% in 2023.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a 47.81% share in 2023 owing to the growing investments in the R&D of gene editing technologies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Merck KGaA

Cibus Inc

Recombinetics

Sangamo Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Precision BioSciences

CRISPR Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectis S.A

AstraZeneca

Takara Bio Inc.

Horizon Discovery Ltd. (Revvity, Inc.)

Danaher Corporation

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corp

New England Biolabs

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpxh45

