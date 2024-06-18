Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with Park Street A/S' shares in connection with share buyback program

In connection with the share buyback program announced on 28 February 2024 and in accordance with article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (no. 596/2014), Park Street A/S has received the attached notification regarding transactions in Park Street A/S' shares by Park Street NordAc S.à.r.l., a company controlled by Park Street Asset Management Ltd.

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03

Attachment