BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Silk Road Inc. (Nasdaq - SILK), HashiCorp Inc. (Nasdaq - HCP), The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE - AAN), Primo Water Corporation (NYSE - PRMW)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Silk Road Inc. (Nasdaq - SILK)

Under the terms of the agreement, Silk Road will be acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific”) (NYSE - BSX)for $27.50 per share in cash, for an equity value of $1.26 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Silk Road Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Boston Scientific is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $34.13 for the Company’s shares.

HashiCorp Inc. (Nasdaq - HCP)

Under the terms of the agreement, HashiCorp will be acquired by IBM (NYSE – IBM) for $35.00 per share in cash, for an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the HashiCorp Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether IBM is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE - AAN)

Under the terms of the agreement, The Aaron's Company will be acquired by IQVentures Holdings, LLC (“IQVentures”) for $10.10 per share in cash, for an enterprise value of approximately $504 million. The investigation concerns whether The Aaron’s Company Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether IQVentures is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $16.16 for the Company’s shares.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE - PRMW)

Under the terms of the agreement, Primo Water will be acquired by an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc. (“BlueTriton”). Upon closing of the transaction, Primo Water shareholders and holders of incentive equity are expected to own 43% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company (“NewCo”), and BlueTriton shareholders are expected to own 57% of the fully diluted shares of NewCo. The investigation concerns whether Primo Water Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether BlueTriton is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.