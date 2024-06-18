Middle East Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 26-27, 2024/On-Demand)

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide you with an essential overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in the Middle East. This two-day course will focus on practical aspects and will cover the regulatory requirements and developments in the individual countries as well as discuss harmonisation in the region.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of the regulatory environment in the Middle East

an overview of the regulatory environment in the Middle East Understand the economic and cultural background to the markets

the economic and cultural background to the markets Clarify procedures for company and product registration

procedures for company and product registration Discuss harmonisation and recent developments in the region

Certification:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Personnel involved in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in the Middle East

Anyone new to the region

All those interested in an update on recent developments

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East

General overview on the following topics:

Markets and Culture

Healthcare

Business culture

Regulatory environment and characteristics

General regulatory requirements

Company and product registration

Variations and renewals

Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory summary

Economic Overview of the Middle East

Population and GDP per capita

Unemployment rate

GDP real growth rate

Inflation rate

Healthcare spend per capita

The pharmaceutical regulatory environment in the Middle East - with individual presentations on:

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Sudan

Syria

UAE

Yemen

Harmonisation and recent developments

Centralised registration in the Gulf

Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registration (GCC-DR)

SGH Tender

Middle East Regulatory Conference (MERC)

MERC follow-up activities

Industry regulatory groups and activities

Local trade associations

Final discussion and objectives review

Heba Hashem

Middle East and Africa Associate Director

Heba has been working with Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East for more than 25 years. She has a Pharmaceutical and Business background being a graduate of the Faculty of Pharmacy (Cairo University), RAC certified in addition to an MBA at Maastricht School of Business. For the past 20 years Heba held the position of Middle East & Africa Regulatory and Quality Head at different Pharmaceutical and Medical Device companies; Gambro, Bayer and Novo Nordisk.



Heba is now the Middle East and Africa Associate Director at PPD where she is providing regulatory consulting services and training to Health Care companies.



Ilona Putz

Founder

Ilona Putz founded PULONA Emerging Markets based in the UAE which is dedicated to creating and developing tailor-made business concepts for clients in the healthcare sector across the Middle East.



She has worked in the pharmaceutical industry since 1988 for companies like MSD, SmithKline Beecham, Karl Engelhard and HEXAL where she has held the position of Regulatory Affairs Regional Manager, responsible for regulatory affairs and later on in commercial operations for countries in the Middle East and Africa. Between 2005 and August 2008 she was Regional Head, Middle East, for Sandoz International, Germany, responsible for all commercial and business development activities.



