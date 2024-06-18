Business Awards UK Unveils 2024 Events and Exhibitions Awards Winners

London, United Kingdom, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Events and Exhibitions Awards, celebrating standout innovations and achievements across the event planning and exhibition sectors. This year's awards highlight the extraordinary commitment and creativity of individuals and companies who have excelled in delivering memorable and impactful events.

2024 Events and Exhibitions Awards Winners

Barnham Broom - Best Event Catering

The Escape Key - Most Innovative Event Technology

Mocean - Best Brand Activation Event

Noble Events - Best Corporate Event

Affinity Devon Outlet Shopping - Best Fundraising Event, Best Charity Event

OneTwo - Best Themed Event

Emerge Events - Event Planner of the Year

Aures London - Most Culturally Diverse Event

Emma McCarthy-Duffy, Go Book It - Events & Exhibitions Rising Star

Luxor Events Ltd - Best Client Experience

IHDC - Best Virtual Event

2024 Events and Exhibitions Awards Finalists

Barnham Broom - Event Planner of the Year

My Furniture Hire - Events & Exhibitions Rising Star

The Escape Key - Best Themed Event

Mocean - Best Corporate Event

Aures London - Best Virtual Event, Most Innovative Event Technology, Best Brand Activation Event

EEL ASSOCIATION - Most Culturally Diverse Event

Bespoke DJ Services - Best Client Experience

Feenans Kitchen - Best Event Catering

IHDC - Best Corporate Event

EPH Creative - Best Themed Event, Most Culturally Diverse Event

Celebrating Innovation and Community Impact in the Events Industry

This year's winners at the 2024 Events and Exhibitions Awards have set admirable standards in the events management industry, showcasing innovation and community involvement.

We’ve seen local, sustainably sourced ingredients transformed into culinary masterpieces, enhancing both the event experience and supporting local economies.

We’ve seen ingenuity at the forefront, with pioneering digital solutions that transformed traditional event spaces into dynamic, interactive environments. An innovation that not only captivated attendees but also streamlined the operational aspects of event management, creating more engaging and efficient experiences.

Another noteworthy achievement this year involved a series of themed events that beautifully blended creativity with cultural awareness. These events were not only entertaining but also educational, providing immersive experiences that celebrated diversity and promoted inclusivity. The dedication to social causes was equally impressive, with several events significantly contributing to charitable efforts, raising substantial funds and awareness for crucial issues within the community.

The 2024 Events and Exhibitions Awards underline the industry's commitment to excellence and the continuous drive to push boundaries. The collective efforts of this year's awardees have not only enhanced the events landscape but also significantly contributed to community well-being and environmental sustainability, setting a commendable example for future events.

For further details about the 2024 Events and Exhibitions Awards and to learn more about the incredible work of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

