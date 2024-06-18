Qodequay blends design with technology to make businesses future-forward and future-ready!

Lewes, United States, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We live in a world where technological evolution is synonymous with business success, and, Qodequay emerges as a pivotal player, dedicated to equipping businesses with transformative technology solutions. Founded by CEO Shashikant Kalsha, a professional with more than 24 years of experience in IT & development, Qodequay's commitment to leading the digital revolution underscores its unwavering focus on empowering businesses for success in the dynamic digital era.

Qodequay technologies have over time established themselves as pioneers in creating future-ready digital solutions. The company’s commitment to 'Design Thinking' and intensive research ensures bespoke solutions that resonate deeply with client needs, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the digital world. From consulting and user experience design to PaaS solutions, Qodequay's offerings epitomize cutting-edge innovation.

With a solid portfolio spanning several industries like

Qodequay is dedicated to promoting digital transformation and guaranteeing customer satisfaction.

Underpinning its expertise are strategic partnerships with renowned VR device manufacturers, including JIO Glass by JIO Tesseract, Ajna Lense, HMD device manufacturers in INDIA, and global leaders such as Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest. These collaborations underscore Qodequay's commitment to pioneering advancements in immersive technologies and driving innovation at the forefront of industry standards.

Apart from consultancy, the company also manages web development, e-commerce development, as well as apps for mobile devices. Three cutting-edge platforms are part of Qodequay's PaaS (Platform as a service) offerings: DIGIMARQ, an advertising technology platform with augmented reality for immersive ad experiences and AI for smart analytics; EasyOKR, a growth tool to assist businesses in tracking and achieving their goals and key results effectively; and a marketplace platform known as AASPAAS.



"As we navigate through the digital revolution, Qodequay remains steadfast in committing to empowering businesses with our transformative technology solutions," states CEO Shashikant Kalsha.



"Our approach to digital transformation not only addresses the challenges of today but also prepares organizations to thrive in the digital era of tomorrow. Qodequay is all set to be your strategic partner in navigating the complexities of the Digi universe, ensuring complete success and growth,” he concludes.

Qodequay's comprehensive suite of products and services weaves magic for innovation and strategic foresight, enabling organizations to thrive amidst the complexities of today's digital world. Through this approach, the organization empowers businesses to embrace the future confidently, driving growth and of course staying ahead of the curve.



For more information about how Qodequay Technologies can transform your business through innovative design-thinking solutions, please visit https://www.qodequay.com/contact

