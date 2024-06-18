Regenx Completes Share Consolidation & Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Corporation" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXT) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced that, further to its June 12, 2024 news release, the Corporation has completed the consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of its Common Shares on the basis of 2 pre-Consolidation Common Shares for 1 post-Consolidation ‎Common Share, subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). As of today, the Common Shares of the ‎Corporation will trade on a post-Consolidation basis on the CSE.



Regenx engages US-Based investor relations firm

The Company is pleased to announce it has engaged the US-based corporate communications firm, RB Milestone Group LLC (“RBMG”), to provide investor relations services including corporate communications advisory, non-deal roadshow advisory, market intelligence advisory, and business referrals to the management team of the Company. RBMG has been retained for an initial term of 12-months starting June 10, 2024 and will be paid US$25,375 in cash per quarter. RBMG is at arm’s length to the Company. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

RBMG is a US-based corporate communications firm founded in 2009 that specializes in investor relations advisory and has offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut. RBMG’s US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies that are private and publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX and AIM. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche US stakeholders and key industry strategics globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client IR initiatives to maximize ROI. RBMG partners with clients across a wide range of industry segments, including CleanTech, Metals & Mining, Renewable Energy, and Technology, among others. To learn more about RBMG please visit: www.rbmilestone.com

About Regenx Tech Corp.

Regenx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters at its US-based recycling facility in Tennessee. For further information visit www.Regenx.Tech

