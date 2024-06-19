CryptoHub Announced the Incubation of Hit Zone Pre-Seed | The New Frontier in PvP Play-to-Earn Gaming

Coimbra, Portugal, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoHub announced the Incubation of Hit Zone in their Launchpad, This exciting 1VS1 shuffleboard game that promises to bring a fresh twist to player-versus-player gaming by integrating blockchain technology.



About Hit Zone

Hit Zone is set to captivate gamers with its fast-paced, five-minute matches where players compete to score the highest points by strategically throwing pucks. The game's simplicity and fairness ensure that every player has an equal chance to win, regardless of in-game purchases





How to Get Started

Players can download the app, sign up, and either connect or create a wallet. The game offers a free-to-play option to help newcomers get familiar with the mechanics. Once comfortable, players can purchase HITZ tokens to enter competitive arenas and vie for top spots on leaderboards, earning rewards along the way.

Hit Zone Vision & Mission

Hit Zone's vision aligns with CryptoHub's goal of making blockchain gaming accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The mission is to create a straightforward, yet engaging arcade game where players can quickly join, compete, and earn tokens. A team of seasoned professionals from the gaming and blockchain sectors has come together to ensure the highest quality and continuous development.

Earning Potential

Hit Zone offers multiple ways for players to earn: winning matches, securing leaderboard positions, completing quests, trading rare pucks, and staking NFTs. To maintain the platform's sustainability, an 8% fee from each game's revenue supports the project's ongoing growth and development.





About CryptoHub

CryptoHub is a leading launchpad dedicated to nurturing innovative blockchain projects. By providing end-to-end support, from funding to development and marketing, CryptoHub empowers groundbreaking ideas to achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit the Hit Zone Whitepaper and CryptoHub’s website.



