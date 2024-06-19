Global Soil Treatment Market Size To Worth USD 79.18 Billion By 2033 l CAGR of 6.05%

New York, United States , June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Soil Treatment Market Size is to Grow from USD 44.01 Billion in 2023 to USD 79.18 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.05% during the projected period.





Soil treatment is a technique that improves the engineering properties of the soil mass treated. Usually, the modified properties are a constraint, shear strength, and permeability. Ground improvement has developed into an advanced tool to support the foundation for various structures. Furthermore, the need for organic and nutritious food products is growing as a result of the world's growing population. This is also driving the demand for soil treatment since healthy soil is one of the key determinants of healthy food. The need for food is increasing along with the global population, which is driving up the need for improved soil treatment methods to increase the production of agriculture. Thus, expanding the market growth of soil treatment. Furthermore, the adverse effects of climate change, such as extreme weather events and unpredictable weather patterns, are driving the need for soil treatment technologies that improve soil structure and water retention. These results emphasize how important it is to preserve and conserve soil. However, insufficient knowledge and awareness of the advantages and effectiveness of soil treatment techniques. These factors act as restraints in the global soil treatment market.

Global Soil Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Physical Treatment, Biological Treatment, and Thermal Treatment), By Type (Organic Amendments, pH Adjusters, and Soil Protection), By Application (Soil Protection, Weed Control, Pest Control, and Soil Fertility), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The physical treatment segment is estimated to hold the greatest share of the global soil treatment market during the projected timeframe.

Based on technology, the global soil treatment market is divided into physical treatment, biological treatment, and thermal treatment. Among these, the physical treatment segment is estimated to hold the greatest share of the global soil treatment market during the projected timeframe. Considering they are adaptable and broadly applicable across different areas and types of soil, they can efficiently handle a wide range of pollutants and soil conditions. The efficiency of this technology in addressing pollution and soil health concerns both of which are essential for environmentally friendly farming methods and sustainable agriculture propels the dominance of the market segment.

The organic amendments segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the global soil treatment market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global soil treatment market is classified into organic amendments, pH adjusters, and soil protection. Among these, the organic amendments segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the global soil treatment market during the projected timeframe. These are organic materials that are integrated into the soil to increase fertility and yield. Compost, manure, and other organic materials are some examples of these amendments. The fact that organic amendments are a more environmentally friendly and sustainable solution than synthetic fertilizers and other chemical treatments is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the soil treatment industry.

The soil fertility segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the soil treatment market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global soil treatment market is divided into soil protection, weed control, pest control, and soil fertility. Among these, the soil fertility segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the soil treatment market during the estimated period. To increase the nutrient content and general health of the soil, which has a direct effect on crop yields and production from agriculture, soil protection treatments are essential. The soil protection segment covers techniques that improve soil structure, nutrient availability, and microbial activity, such as adding fertilizers, soil conditioners, and organic amendments.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global soil treatment market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global soil treatment market over the forecast period. Due to the region using an abundance of soil protection and organic amendment products. An increasing number of people are adopting environmentally friendly methods, such as applying soil treatments. The region's need for soil treatment products and services is being driven by technology. In terms of environmental restrictions, North America leads the globe in strictness, especially when it comes to using chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Since they are seen as more secure and sustainable options, eco-friendly soil treatments including biological treatments and organic amendments are becoming more and more prominent.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global soil treatment market during the projected timeframe. The growing demand for agricultural products in the Asian area is driving a comprehensive expansion in the soil treatment industry. Some of the most populous nations in the world, like China and India, are located in this region, and food consumption is rising quickly. As a result, more soil treatments are used to improve soil fertility and crop yields. In addition, the region is seeing a rise in the application of chemical treatments like fertilizers and pesticides as well as organic treatments like compost and manure.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Soil Treatment Market Bayer, UPL, Amvac Chemical, BASF, Arkema, Camson Bio Technologies, Certi, Corteva Inc., Novozymes, Agrofill S.R.L., ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Solvay S.A, and Others

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Leading crop protection company ADAMA Ltd. announced the introduction of five new cereal fungicide treatments in Europe to combat the most harmful pests affecting farmer yields throughout the reproductive phase of the crop.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Soil Treatment Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Soil Treatment Market, By Technology

Physical Treatment

Biological Treatment

Thermal Treatment

Global Soil Treatment Market, By Type

Organic Amendments

PH Adjusters

Soil Protection

Global Soil Treatment Market, By Application

Soil Protection

Weed Control

Pest Control

Soil Fertility

Global Soil Treatment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



