Global Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Size To Worth USD 2.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.49%

New York, United States , June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Size to Grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.49% during the forecast period.





The airport baggage handling software industry is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand for efficient and automated baggage management systems in airports globally. This increase is driven by the need to improve the customer experience, eliminate baggage mishandling, and improve overall airport operating efficiency. Key market participants are concentrating on combining new technologies such as IoT, AI, and machine learning to provide smart baggage handling solutions. These solutions provide real-time tracking, automated sorting, and seamless communication across many airport systems, expediting the baggage handling process. Furthermore, rising air travel and the expansion of airport infrastructure in emerging economies are driving market growth.

Global Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Baggage Control, Baggage Tracking, Baggage Sortation, and Baggage Screening) By Solution (Software and Services), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

Insights by Function

The baggage tracking segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The increased emphasis on passenger happiness and operational efficiency has fueled the deployment of advanced tracking technology. These solutions use technologies like RFID, barcode scanning, and GPS to enable real-time visibility on the whereabouts of passengers' luggage during the journey. This not only reduces the number of lost or mishandled bags, but it also improves airport security and allows for easier passenger experiences. Furthermore, regulatory regulations, such as IATA Resolution 753, which requires airlines to track baggage at crucial points, are pushing up demand for reliable tracking systems.

Insights by Solution

The software segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The growing use of modern technologies such as IoT, AI, and machine learning is driving up demand for complex software solutions. These technologies offer real-time tracking, automatic sorting, and predictive analytics, thereby increasing operational efficiency and reducing luggage mishandling instances. Furthermore, the increase in air travel and the construction of airport infrastructures, particularly in emerging nations, are pushing the demand for contemporary baggage handling software to keep up with expanding passenger loads.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Airport Baggage Handling Software Market from 2023 to 2033. The airport baggage handling software market in North America is expanding rapidly, owing to the region's enormous air travel network and increasing investments in airport infrastructure. The United States and Canada, with their high passenger traffic and numerous international airports, are key contributors to industry growth. Technological breakthroughs such as IoT, AI, and machine learning are increasingly being incorporated into baggage handling systems to improve efficiency and reduce errors. Furthermore, rigorous regulatory requirements for better luggage tracking and management are driving the use of innovative software solutions.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are experiencing an increase in passenger traffic, which is driving up need for efficient baggage handling systems. The incorporation of sophisticated technologies such as IoT, AI, and machine learning improves operational efficiency and reduces baggage mishandling. Furthermore, government measures to modernise airport infrastructure and enhance the passenger experience are boosting the use of advanced IT solutions. However, obstacles like as high implementation costs and the requirement for major infrastructure modifications can stymie progress.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Key Vendors In the Global Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Beumer Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Fives Group, G&S Airport Conveyor, Glidepath group, Grenzebach Group, Logplan LLC, Pteris Global Limited, Siemens AG, Vanderlande Industries B.V, and Other Key Vendors

Recent Market Developments

In June 2022, SITA signed a collaboration agreement with Alstef Group, a baggage handling system specialist.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Airport Baggage Handling Software Market, Function Analysis

Baggage Control

Baggage Tracking

Baggage Sortation

Baggage Screening

Airport Baggage Handling Software Market, Software Analysis

Software

Services

Airport Baggage Handling Software Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



