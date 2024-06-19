Gardening Equipment Market to Surpass $ 168.0 Billion by 2033, Driven by 6.3% Annual Growth

Newark, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 91.2 billion gardening equipment market will reach USD 168.0 billion by 2033. Tools that are used to maintain gardens are called gardening equipment. There are two type of gardening tools such as manual tools and power tools. Both home and business users mostly utilise these products for landscaping tasks. Pavement weeders, hand tools, fishtail weeders, snips, lawnmowers, trimmers, and more are among the gardening tools that are most frequently used. Users utilise these tools for lawn care and mowing on a large scale. The gardening tools have three modes of operation: fully automatic, semi-automated, and manual. New and more effective ergonomic tools that require less energy and save users time are emerging due to technological improvements in gardening equipment. The increasing growth in construction activities fueled by increasing population, urbanisation, and fast-paced industrialisation, is predicted to propel the gardening equipment market's expansion in the coming years. These elements may encourage people to take up gardening as a hobby, raising the need for gardening supplies in these nations.



The lawn mower segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 31.0 billion. The need for lawn mowers has risen due to technological advancements that save money, time, and energy. This is expected to propel the expansion of the gardening equipment market.



The e-commerce segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 25.5 billion. Manufacturers' increasing preference for e-commerce platforms is expected to increase their market presence and allow them to conduct business more conveniently, promoting market expansion throughout the projected timeframe.



The residential segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 52.8 billion. The demand for the global market is anticipated to increase due to the growing population and rapid industrialization driving up construction activities.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Rising trend for urban gardening



One of the main reasons propelling the gardening equipment market's expansion is the growing popularity of urban gardening and landscaping in residential and commercial projects in established and emerging nations.



Restraint: Climate change scenario



There is an increasing seasonal fluctuations in gardening activities which is expected to hinder the market’s growth. Furthermore, the high cost of sophisticated automatic tools for gardening also hinders the market’s growth.



Report Scope



Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2033 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa Market Size(unit) USD 168.0 Billion Data Warehousing Market CAGR 6.3% Segments Covered Product, Sales Channel, End-User

Some of the major players operating in the gardening equipment market are:



● Briggs Stratton

● Falcon Garden Tools

● American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

● Robert Bosch GmbH

● The Toro Company

● Ariens Company

● Deere & Company

● Fiskars

● Husqvarna Group

● Robomow Friendly House



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



● Handheld Power Tools

● Water Equipment

● Lawn Mowers

● Hand Tools & Wheeled Implements



By Sales Channel:



● Lawn & Garden Specialty Stores

● Hardware Stores

● Home Centers

● E-commerce

● National Retailers & Discount Stores



By End-User:



● Commercial/Government

● Residential



About the report:



The global gardening equipment market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



