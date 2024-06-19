Global Powered Mobility Devices Market Size To Exceed USD 8.40 Billion By 2033 l CAGR Of 6.28%

New York, United States , June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Powered Mobility Devices Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.57 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.40 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.28% during the projected period.





Powered mobility devices are non-motorized devices designed for use by inmates with mobility disabilities or limitations to provide mobility assistance. Wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, canes, and braces are some of the examples of powered mobility devices. These devices offer a host of benefits that significantly improve the lives of individuals with mobility challenges. The development of passive standing positions is the most recent advance in the design of powered wheelchairs possesses several advantages such as reduction of seated pressure, decreased bone demineralization, increased bladder pressure, improved orthostatic circulatory control, lowered muscular tone, less stress on the muscles of the upper extremities, and improved overall functional status. Technological advancement in products and the rise in the incidence of disabilities including age-related disorders, injuries, or diseases are significantly contributing to driving the global powered mobility devices market. The increased prevalence of cancer and the surging demand for customized personalized devices are propelling the market demand. On the contrary, the lack of awareness and stringent regulatory frameworks are restraining the global powered mobility devices.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Powered Mobility Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Powered Wheelchairs, Power Add-on/Propulsion-Assist Units, and Power Operated Vehicles), By Patient (Pediatric and Adult), By Distribution Channel (Brick & Mortar, and Online Channel), By End-use (Hospitals, Home Care, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033"

The powered wheelchairs segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on product type, the global powered mobility devices market is segmented into powered wheelchairs, power add-on/propulsion-assist units, and power operated vehicles. Among these, the powered wheelchairs segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The powered wheelchairs are equipped with comfortable seats, and adjustable footrests, with additional features of padded armrests and headrests. There is increasing demand for powered wheelchairs among the geriatric population owing to age-related diseases that reduce physical mobility.

The adult segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

Based on patient, the global powered mobility devices market is segmented into pediatric and adult. Among these, the adult segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Older patients utilize mobility equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, and canes to compensate for decrements in balance, coordination, sensation, strength, and increased risks of falling. The need for motorized mobility chairs for daily tasks is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injuries, and multiple sclerosis.

The brick & mortar segment dominated the global powered mobility devices market in 2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the global powered mobility devices market is segmented into brick & mortar, and online channel. Among these, the brick & mortar segment dominated the global powered mobility devices market in 2023. Brick & mortar segment benefits from better convenience, readily available customer service, and in-person shopping experience. Additionally, it provides valuable assistance to store employees while making equipment purchases.

The home care segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the global powered mobility devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care, rehabilitation centers, and others. Among these, the home care segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. By using powered mobility devices people can manage everyday duties and move around comfortably in their own homes. These devices are designed for home use and are often compact and agile, facilitating easy door and other home area navigation for users. The rising incidence of chronic illnesses and mobility-related problems are bolstering the market demand.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The integration of powered mobility devices is further facilitated by the availability of rehabilitation services, assistive technology centers, and a network of medical experts. The Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center programs received doubled the funding from the U.S. government to accelerate research in the field of personal mobility. The creation of sophisticated and user-friendly powered mobility devices is positively impacted by technological innovation and development in battery technology.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising need for cutting-edge technologies in healthcare solutions and the growing geriatric population in countries like China, India, and Japan are significantly contributing to market demand for powered mobility devices. The extensive R&D activities undertaken by numerous organizations, including the China Rehabilitation Research Center (CRRC) are expected to drive the market in the region. Additionally, the rising awareness, high healthcare costs, and emphasis on enhancing access to healthcare are fueling the market expansion in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global powered mobility devices market are GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Golden Technologies, Hoveround Corporation, Karman Jealthcare, Inc., Recare Ltd., MEYRA GmbH, Carex Health Brands, Inc., LEVO AG, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Merits Health Products, Inc., Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical, National Seating & Mobility, Inc., Numotion, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Sunrise Medical completed the strategic acquisition of Ride Designs. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of Sunrise Medical's custom seating offerings, clinical expertise, and service capabilities, perfectly complementing the extensive range of manual and powered mobility products Sunrise Medical already offered.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global powered mobility devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Powered Mobility Devices Market, Product Type Analysis

Powered Wheelchairs

Power Add-on/Propulsion-Assist Units

Power Operated Vehicles

Global Powered Mobility Devices Market, Patient Analysis

Pediatric

Adult

Global Powered Mobility Devices Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Brick & Mortar

Online Channel

Global Powered Mobility Devices Market, End-use Analysis

Hospitals

Home care

Rehabilitation centers

Others

Global Powered Mobility Devices Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



