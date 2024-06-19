Hashdex Waives Fee for Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP

Innovative ETP Tracks Universal Crypto Benchmark, Offering Investors Broad Exposure to the Digital Asset Class



Zurich / Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2024 – Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced it is offering a complete fee waiver for the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP (HASH), which is available on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SIX: HASH SW, the Deutsche Börse Xetra under HDX1 GY, the Euronext Paris under HASH FP, and the Euronext Amsterdam under HASH NA. The sponsor fee for the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP will be waived until the ETP has reached $1 billion in net asset value. HASH is the second largest crypto index ETP in Europe, with over $100m in net asset value.

“Hashdex believes that participating in the long-term promise of crypto is best fulfilled by gaining exposure to multiple digital assets through a best-in-class index,” said Marcelo Sampaio is Co-Founder and CEO at Hashdex. “The extraordinary opportunity inherent to holding assets across the crypto ecosystem calls for an equally extraordinary incentive. To that end, we made the decision to waive the fee for the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP, inviting even more European investors to easily gain access to this dynamic and rapidly evolving asset class.”

HASH tracks the Nasdaq CryptoTM Index (NCITM), which was developed by Nasdaq® in partnership with Hashdex to provide investors a reliable, dynamic and universal benchmark for crypto assets. The NCITM is quickly emerging as the leading index for crypto ETFs and ETPs, with products available in Europe, Brazil and other countries.

"2024 has proven to be the year that crypto has entered its mainstream adoption phase and, with today’s news, we are excited to help onboard the next wave of crypto investors to our flagship crypto index ETP across Europe," said Bruno Sousa, Head of Europe at Hashdex. "We believe that the adoption we are seeing across investors will continue to accelerate and want to ensure that we are offering a way for these investors to gain exposure through a familiar and regulated ETP. That is why we have initiated this fee waiver, offering a new incentive that shows our commitment to the long-term interests of our clients.”

With offices in Brazil, Europe and the United States, Hashdex is a renowned leader in the development of industry-first crypto investment offerings. The firm listed the world’s first crypto index ETF in history, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF , and in Europe launched the Hashdex Crypto Momentum Factor ETP, a first-of-its-kind investment vehicle designed to enable institutional investors to capitalize on trending crypto assets. More than 235,000 investors across eight countries currently invest in the firm’s products.

For more information please visit https://hashdex.com/en-EU

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex invites innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help build pathways by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 235,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com or follow Hashdex on X or LinkedIn .

This communication does not constitute, nor form part of, an offer or invitation to subscribe, purchase, sell or otherwise dispose of any financial product issued by Hashdex AG.

Financial products issued by Hashdex AG have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) or with any securities regulatory authority of any State or other jurisdiction of the United States and (i) may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S (Regulation S) under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws and (ii) may be offered, sold or otherwise delivered at any time only to transferees that are Non-United States Persons (as defined by the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)).

Kendal Till/Josh Gerth

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Hashdex@DLPR.com

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq Crypto™, and NCI™ are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular digital asset or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any digital asset or any representation about the financial condition of a digital asset. Statements regarding Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate assets before investing. ADVICE FROM A FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

© 2024. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved