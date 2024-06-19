19 June 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Interim and Special Dividend Announcement

Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2024, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 1.00 pence per share and a special dividend of 1.50 pence per share, as timetabled below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 27 June 2024 Record Date: 28 June 2024 Payment Date 26 July 2024

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 12 July 2024 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

