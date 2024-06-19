North Korea Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses 2024: Telecom Sector Shrinks Even More Following Orascom write-down

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North Korea Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North Korea's telecom sector shrinks even more following Orascom write-down



Following years of isolationism and economic under-achievement, North Korea languishes near the bottom of the world's telecom maturity index alongside Afghanistan and Turkmenistan (who also happen to be struggling under repressive political regimes). To make matters worse, in 2022 North Korea achieved the lowest score in the world for economic freedom. It barely needs saying that developing a healthy and prosperous telecommunications sector isn Tt exactly high on the dictatorship's agenda.



The obstacles to building a functioning telecom network are so numerous that a fixed-line segment barely exists. Foreign investors have been permitted to partner with the North Korea Post & Telecommunications Corporation (NKPTC) to progress mobile voice, text, and broadband services, albeit on a strictly limited scale and with tight restrictions over what can be accessed. Mobile penetration is estimated to have eased up slightly to reach 19% in 2021, yet the high cost of ownership coupled with strict censorship makes mobile communications the exclusive domain of senior government officials and diplomats.



For those citizens living close to China, it has been possible to obtain Chinese handsets and SIM cards, and to connect to towers (illegally) located just across the border. While this offers access to the outside world and at much lower prices than the state-controlled offerings, the risks are high including steep fines and the possibility of jail time.



North Korea has been slightly more effective in building an IT sector and a nascent digital economy on the back of a concerted effort to grow a sizeable, well-trained IT workforce. But even here, its capabilities have been directed more towards nefarious activities such as cybercrime and hacking into Western countries computer systems. North Korea's determination to put itself offside with the rest of the world in pursuit of its ideology can only lead to tighter controls on communications inside and outside of the country.



This report update includes the latest Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses; an assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector; and recent market developments.



Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Asia market comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Regulatory environment

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

3G

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Sunnet

Koryolink

Kang Song

Byol

Mobile handsets

Digital economy

Korea Computing Centre (KCC)

Personal computer production

E-education

E-commerce and E-payments

Digital media

Broadcasting market

TV channels

Satellite TV

Social media

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Google Maps

Fixed network market

Major network operators

Lancelot Holdings

Loxley Pacific (Loxpac)

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

North-South connections

International infrastructure

Satellite

Appendix - Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Companies Featured

North Korea Post and Telecommunications Corp (NKPTC)

NEAT&T

Sunnet

Lancelot Holdings

Loxley Pacific

Orascom

Koryolink

Kang Song

Byol.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j01cqd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.