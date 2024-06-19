Automotive Tire Molds Market Review 2014-2023 and Forecast 2024-2030: A $2.1 Billion Opportunity Featuring Strategic Profiles of Continental, The Yokohama Rubber Co, GF Machining Solutions Management, Mesnac

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Tire Molds - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Tire Molds is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Continental AG, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., GF Machining Solutions Management SA, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Segmented Molds segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1%. The Two-Piece Molds segment is also set to grow at 0.9% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $261.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.6% CAGR to reach $587.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured):

Continental AG

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

GF Machining Solutions Management SA

Mesnac

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Automotive Tire Molds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023

Vehicle Tires: A Prelude

Types of Automotive Tires

Belt Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type

Design Element of Tires

Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight for Passenger Car and Truck Tires

An Introduction to Automotive Tire Molds

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Market Trends and Drivers

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

PCR Tires and TBR Tires Fuel Tire Mold Market

3D Printing of Pattern Blocks

Focus on Development of Smart Tires Rises, Automation Gains Importance

Quicker Tire Size Changes and Rising Requirement for Greater Automation Impact the Industry

Focus on Sophisticated and Intelligent Tires Surges with the Emergence of EVs and AVs

Tire Industry Dynamics Influence Market Prospects

Need for Regular Replacement of Tires Augurs Well

Retreaded Tires Extend Another Growth Area

Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Mandate High-Quality Tires

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2019 & 2030

Mold Advancements Support Airless Tire Manufacturing

Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018 and 2024

Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission Regulations Spur Design Improvements

Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth of Automotive Industry and Ancillary Markets

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)

Expanding Middle Class Segment

Breakdown of World Middle Class Population (in Million) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030

Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030

