Automotive Tire Molds Market Review 2014-2023 and Forecast 2024-2030: A $2.1 Billion Opportunity Featuring Strategic Profiles of Continental, The Yokohama Rubber Co, GF Machining Solutions Management, Mesnac

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Tire Molds - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automotive Tire Molds is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Continental AG, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., GF Machining Solutions Management SA, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Segmented Molds segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1%. The Two-Piece Molds segment is also set to grow at 0.9% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $261.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.6% CAGR to reach $587.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Automotive Tire Molds Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Automotive Tire Molds Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Automotive Tire Molds Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured):
- Continental AG
- The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
- GF Machining Solutions Management SA
- Mesnac
MarketGlass Platform
Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|283
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Overview
- Automotive Tire Molds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023
- Vehicle Tires: A Prelude
- Types of Automotive Tires
- Belt Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type
- Design Element of Tires
- Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight for Passenger Car and Truck Tires
- An Introduction to Automotive Tire Molds
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Type
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
Market Trends and Drivers
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
- PCR Tires and TBR Tires Fuel Tire Mold Market
- 3D Printing of Pattern Blocks
- Focus on Development of Smart Tires Rises, Automation Gains Importance
- Quicker Tire Size Changes and Rising Requirement for Greater Automation Impact the Industry
- Focus on Sophisticated and Intelligent Tires Surges with the Emergence of EVs and AVs
- Tire Industry Dynamics Influence Market Prospects
- Need for Regular Replacement of Tires Augurs Well
- Retreaded Tires Extend Another Growth Area
- Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Mandate High-Quality Tires
- Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2019 & 2030
- Mold Advancements Support Airless Tire Manufacturing
- Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018 and 2024
- Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission Regulations Spur Design Improvements
- Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth of Automotive Industry and Ancillary Markets
- Urban Sprawl
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
- Expanding Middle Class Segment
- Breakdown of World Middle Class Population (in Million) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030
- Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nxvom
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment