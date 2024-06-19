Global Flow Cytometry Industry Outlook Report, 2024-2032: Market Dynamics, Technology Insights, Patent Analysis (2014-2024), and Profiles of Leading Players Including BD and Danaher

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-Based), Product & Service (Analyzer, Sorter, Consumables (Antibodies, Assays, Kits), Software), Application (Research (Immunology, Stem Cell, Apoptosis), Clinical (Cancer)) - Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flow cytometry market is estimated to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2032 from USD 5.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. Advancements in reagent technologies, such as fluorophore conjugation and specificity enhancement is one of the major factor uplifting the market growth. The dominance of the reagents and consumables segment among product and services factors is notable in the flow cytometry market. This segment holds sway due to continuous demand for antibodies, dyes, and other consumables essential for cell analysis. As the use of flow cytometry expands in research, clinical diagnostics, and drug development, the need for high-quality reagents remains constant.





This report provides a detailed picture of the flow cytometry market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as technology, product & services, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products and technological assessment of the flow cytometry market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the flow cytometry market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares of key players, growth strategies, and products offerings of leading players.

Cell-based flow cytometry market is likely to grow at a faster pace



Based on the technology, the flow cytometry market is cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry. Cell-based flow cytometry segment dominated the market in 2023. The dominance of cell-based flow cytometry in the technology segment is pronounced due to its versatility in analyzing various cell types and biomarkers. Its ability to provide quantitative and qualitative data swiftly has made it indispensable in biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery, thus driving its market significance.



The research application dominated the applications segments



Based on the end user, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research applications, clinical applications, and industrial applications. The research application dominated the segment however clinical application is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. The extensive use of flow cytometry in basic and translational research across diverse fields such as immunology, oncology, and microbiology is likely to drive the segmental growth.



Asia Pacific estimated to witness the fastest growth rate



Geographically, the flow cytometry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the major share of the flow cytometry market. The Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to various factors such as as increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, rising R&D activities in life sciences, and growing awareness about personalized medicine are driving this growth. Moreover, countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are witnessing substantial adoption of flow cytometry technologies in research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side - 70%, and Demand Side - 30%

By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives - 25%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, Asia-Pacific - 20%, Latin America - 10%, MEA - 5%

List of companies profiled in the report:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

bioMerieux (France)

Cytonome/ST, LLC (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Cytek Biosciences (US)

Union Biometrica, Inc. (US)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK)

Stratedigm, Inc. (US)

NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. (US)

On-chip Biotechnologies, Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nexcelom Biosciences LLC. (US)

BennuBio Inc. (US)

Orflo Technologies (US)

Bay Biosciences Co. Ltd. (Japan)

BioLegend, Inc. (US)

CytoBuoy B.V. (Netherlands)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 531 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases to Drive Market

US and Reagents & Consumables Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023

Cell-based Flow Cytometry Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

China to Register Highest CAGR During Study Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Prevalence and Demand for Testing for Chronic Disease Growing Use of Flow Cytometry in Regenerative Medicines Increasing Collaborations, Strategic Partnerships, and Alliances Among Key Players Launch of Technologically Advanced Flow Cytometry Products

Restraints High Cost of Instruments

Opportunities Increased Use in Clinical Applications and Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Challenges Complexities Related to Reagent Development



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Spectral Flow Cytometry Mass Cytometry Imaging Flow Cytometry

Adjacent Technologies Single-Cell RNA Sequencing Microfluidics High-Content Screening

Complementary Technologies Single-Cell Analysis Spatial Analysis



Patent Analysis

Methodology

Number of Patents Filed, by Document Type, 2014-2024

Innovation and Patent Applications

Top Applicants for Patents, 2014-2024

