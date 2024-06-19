Consumer Healthcare Market Report 2024-2028: Discover the Regional Trends and Opportunities in OTC Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Consumer Healthcare Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The consumer healthcare market is forecasted to grow by USD 170.2 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing awareness on lifestyle diseases, increase in self-medication practices, and growth of the geriatric population.

The report on the consumer healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The study identifies the accelerated use of online resources in global consumer healthcare market as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, promotions and marketing initiatives by market vendors and strategic alliances among market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The consumer healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Product OTC Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements

By Distribution Channel Offline Online

By Geography North America Asia Europe Rest of World (RoW)



A robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading consumer healthcare market vendors that include:

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BioGaia AB

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Danone SA

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Glanbia PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Nestle SA

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi SA

Also, the consumer healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8et2rh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.