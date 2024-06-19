Philippines Telecoms Industry Analyses Report 2024: MNOs Expand 5G Network Reach, 5G and 5G-enabled LTE Networks to Witness Bulk of Investments, DITO Increases Mobile Market Share by Subscribers

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MNOs in the Philippines expand 5G network reach



The major telcos in the Philippines saw a strong recovery in their financials in 2022, following a difficult though brief period of economic disruption during the pandemic. Globe Telecom reported a record high service revenue in 2022, supported by strong data revenue which accounted for 81% of the total. Mobile revenue was the second highest yet recorded by the company. Consolidated EBITDA increased 6% in the year, also reaching a record level. For its part, PLDT also had a very strong year in 2022, producing record revenue results. Revenue increased 4%, year-on-year, and EBITDA also increased 4%.



PLDT and Globe Telecom have maintained their dominance of the Philippines telecom market, despite having their duopoly status having been removed by the government in 2017. Two new entrants and DITO Telecommunity and NOW Telecom and have since become the third and fourth operators, but delays in their respective launch programs has resulted in them having only a minimal impact on market share. Nevertheless, DITO reported having 15 million subscribers at the end of 2022, showing strong growth since the launch of services.



The government remains keen, and committed, to seeing strong competition, growth, and service excellence in the telecom sector, so there is likely to be continued support (financially as well as through legislation such as enabling mobile tower sharing and number portability) to ensure that the sector remains viable for emerging players.



The mobile sector will remain the Philippines primary market for telecommunications well into the future. The unique terrain and resulting challenges associated with accessing remote parts of the archipelago means that in many areas fixed networks are neither cost-effective nor logistically viable. Both PLDT and Globe Telecom continue to roll out fixed networks in some urban areas where it remains feasible to do so (primarily to support fixed broadband or in Globe Telecom's case fixed wireless services).

However, the bulk of telecoms investment over the coming years will continue to be in 5G and 5G-enabled LTE networks. Coverage of LTE and 5G networks extends to over 95% of the population, and for the vast majority of people mobile will likely remain their only platform for telecom services.



Key Developments:

ASE cable system consortium contracts Ciena to increase the cable's capacity by 193%.

NOW secures a PhP118 million grant from the US Trade and Development Agency to support its 5G rollout.

Telecom regulator extends SIM card registration deadline by three months due to low take-up.

SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service is launched to cover rural areas of the Philippines.

PLDT enters deal to acquire Sky Vision for PhP6.75 billion.

Smart and Digitel Mobile sign a third ten-year sale and leaseback arrangement relating to telecom towers.

DITO increases mobile market share by subscribers.

Key companies mentioned in this report:

PLDT

Smart Communications

Globe Telecom

DITO Telecommunity

NOW Telecom

Huawei

Nokia

Alibaba Cloud

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Asia market comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Telecommunications market

Market overview

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Commission on Information and Communications Technology (CICT)

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)

Fixed-line developments

Interconnection

Foreign ownership rules

Access

Mobile network developments

SIM registration

Mobile spectrum

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Network sharing

Mobile market

Major mobile operators

Smart Communications

Globe Telecom

NOW Telecom

DITO Telecommunity

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G / LTE

Mobile broadband

Fixed broadband market

Fixed broadband statistics

Fixed broadband service providers

PLDT

Globe Telecom

Fixed broadband technologies

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Wi-Fi

Fixed network market

Fixed network operators

PLDT

Globe Telecom

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

National Broadband Network (NBN)

Internet Exchange Points (IXPs)

International infrastructure

Submarine

International gateway facilities (IGFs)

Satellite systems

Data Centres

Data centre providers

Appendix - Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

