China Telecoms Market Report 2024: Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China telecom market resurgence expected to follow the long-awaited easing of COVID-19 lockdowns



Housing the world's largest population, China is also home to the world's largest telecoms markets for fixed-line telephony, VoIP telephony, and mobile and at least in terms of the total number of subscribers. Penetration rates in each segment are more modest, however, and therefore there is still significant opportunity for further growth.



China has three integrated telcos and China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom and which provide a semblance of competition across the vast market. But the country's telecoms sector is perhaps best characterised by the dominant role the central government plays in planning where to invest in infrastructure as well as in research to keep China at the forefront of the industry. Despite the challenges in Western markets faced by China's major telecom equipment manufacturers (Huawei and ZTE) as well as the offshore subsidiaries of its telcos, China is already working on the development of 6G with the goal of securing lucrative patents as well as influencing the coming standards process.



China Mobile dominates the mobile market with 58% market share, although that has been slowly declining over the years as China Telecom has started to pick up the pace. The latter is also performing well in the fast-growing fixed broadband market, to the point where that segment produces twice as much revenue for the telco as does mobile broadband. With fixed broadband penetration doubling in the last seven years to reach 39% in 2022, China now also has the largest number of broadband connections in the world.

The vast majority of these are fibre as a result of aggressive deployment programs by both China Telecom and China Unicom in a bid to offset the decline in the number of fixed-line telephony subscribers. Such is the success of their initiatives that fixed-line teledensity has stabilised at 12.7%, and the fixed segment's share of overall telecom sector revenue has actually increased during the last decade to more than one third of the total.



In the mobile segment, growth has been on a much slower trajectory of late, partly due to the relative maturity and saturation of the market in some areas, but also because of the COVID-19 crisis putting a heavy brake on the mobile broadband market in particular. Renewed growth is likely to occur following the easing of lockdowns that will allow greater mobility outside of the home, as well as the wider promotion of 5G handsets and services as the telcos continue with their rollout plans.



This report update includes telcos operating data and CAICT industry data to March 2022; Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses; an assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector; and other recent market developments.



Key Developments:

China Telecom Americas and China Unicom Americas both forced by the FCC to shut operations down in the US on the back of security concerns.

The 15,000km Peace cable linking China to Europe and Africa lands in Kenya.

Dr Peng Group, the majority-owner of the US-Hong Kong undersea cable venture, announces its withdrawal from the project, after the DoJ denies authorisation.

GalaxySpace launches the first of China's proposed ~mega-constellation of LEO satellites.

Key companies mentioned in this report:

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

China Broadcasting Network

China Tower

CITIC Networks

GalaxySpace

China Satcom

China Direct Broadcast Satellite

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Asia market comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Ministry of Information Industry (MII)

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

China Internet Network Information Centre (CNNIC)

Government policies

Private investment in state-controlled industries

Broadband China

Fixed-line developments

Licensing

Interconnect

Universal Service Obligation (USO)

Mobile network developments

Licensing

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Roaming

Mobile market

Mobile broadband

Mobile infrastructure

6G

5G

4G/LTE

3G

GSM

Major mobile operators

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

MVNOs

Fixed-line broadband market

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

China Telecom

China Unicom

China Mobile

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fixed wireless

Digital economy

Fixed network market

Major network operators

China Telecom

China Unicom

China Mobile

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

China Tower

CITIC Networks

International infrastructure

Terrestrial and submarine cable infrastructure

Satellite infrastructure

IoT

Glossary of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yzi1y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.