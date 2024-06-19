Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Medical Tourism Market Analysis 2024, Featuring Carolina Medical Center, Kardiolita Hospital, Buda Medical, Fi Clinica, Kreativ Dental Clinic & KCM Clinic

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Market: CEEC Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the CEEC medical tourism market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030. The Central and Easter European Countries (CEEC) medical tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.42% between 2023 and 2030, expanding from USD 4.67 billion in 2022 to USD 13.49 billion in 2030.

The CEEC medical tourism market reflects the projected number of medical tourists traveling to the CEEC region for treatment from 2022 to 2030. The study on medical tourism market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, and Rest of CEEC for the period of 2021-2030.



The Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the CEEC medical tourism market over the period of 2021-2030. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Report Findings

Drivers

The growing demand for medical and cosmetic surgeries at cheaper rates drives the demand for medical tourism.

Improved access to high- health quality services across the cee region drives the growth of the medical tourism market.

Restraints

Additional costs associated with tourism can hamper the growth of the medical tourism market.

Opportunities

Rising government initiatives and investments to improve the healthcare infrastructure create an opportunity for the medical tourism market.

Segments Covered



The CEEC medical tourism market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, and service providers.



The CEEC Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

Fertility Treatments

Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Others Treatments

The CEEC Medical Tourism Market by Service Providers

Private

Public

Company Profiles:

Carolina Medical Center

Kardiolita Hospital

Buda Medical

Fi Clinica

AB

Kreativ Dental Clinic

Helvetic Clinics - Budapest Dental Clinic

Nordesthetics Clinic

DAMIANA Medical Center

KCM Clinic

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the CEEC as well as regional markets of the medical tourism market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical tourism market to analyze the trends, developments in the CEEC market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the CEEC medical tourism market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



