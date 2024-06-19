Global Truck Rental (Commercial & Personal) Market to Grow by $40 Billion - Regional Trends and Analysis for Light & Heavy Vehicles (2024-2028), Featuring Strategic Profiles of 21 Market Players

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Truck Rental Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The truck rental market is forecasted to grow by USD 40 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period. The market is driven by mounting cost pressure on fleet operators, rise in global industrialization and urbanization, and stringent regulations to control emissions boosting truck rentals.

The report on the truck rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the emergence of truck platooning as one of the prime reasons driving the truck rental market growth during the next few years. Also, use of advanced analytics for telematics data to increase reliability of rental trucks and boost e-commerce across developing economies providing platform for truck rentals will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The truck rental market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type Light commercial vehicle Heavy commercial vehicle

By Type Commercial use Personal use

By Geography North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



A robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truck rental market vendors that include:

Advantage Car and Truck Rentals Ltd.

Avis Budget Group Inc.

EASY RENT truck and trailer GmbH

Element Fleet Management Corp.

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Europcar Group UK Ltd.

GoTranspose Inc.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Imperial Logistics Ltd.

Mercedes Benz Group AG

NL Commercials Holdings Ltd.

PACCAR Inc.

Pan Pacific Van and Truck Leasing Pte Ltd.

Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Ryder System Inc.

SIXT SE

The Larson Group

TruckGuru LLP

TruKKer Holding

U Haul International Inc.

United Rentals Inc.

Also, the truck rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

