Space Mining Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring Asteroid Mining, China National Space Administration, European Space Agency, iSpace, Kleos Space, Moon Express, NASA, OffWorld, SpaceFab and TransAstra

Over the past decade, significant progress has been made in spacecraft design, propulsion systems, and robotic technologies. These advancements have made it feasible to undertake missions to asteroids and other celestial bodies for resource extraction. For instance, companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing reusable rockets, significantly reducing the cost of space missions.

Additionally, advancements in robotic technology, such as those developed by NASA and the European Space Agency, enable precise and autonomous operations in the harsh environment of space. These robots can perform detailed surveys of potential mining sites, extract resources, and even process materials on-site. As these technologies continue to evolve, they will lower the barriers to entry for space mining, making it more economically viable and driving market growth.



Recognising the strategic and economic potential of space mining, several governments have implemented policies to encourage private sector investment and innovation in this field. For instance, the United States passed the Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act in 2015, granting private companies the rights to resources they extract from space. Similarly, Luxembourg has established itself as a hub for space mining activities, providing financial incentives and a favourable regulatory environment to attract space mining companies.



These policy initiatives create a conducive environment for the development of space mining technologies and operations, driving market growth. Furthermore, international cooperation through agreements such as the Artemis Accords, which promote sustainable and cooperative space exploration, also supports the expansion of the space mining industry by providing a framework for resource extraction and utilisation.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Potential for Space Tourism and Colonization Facilitated by Local Resources

Depleting Earth Resources Driving the Market Growth

Development of Space Infrastructure Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost of Space Missions Hinder the Market Growth

Technological Limitations in Current Mining Equipment Hinder the Market Growth

Ambiguities in International Law Regarding Space Mining Rights

Market Opportunities

Significant Investments from Private Sector and Governments

Government initiatives Resulting in Growing Number of Start-Ups

Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for Market Growth

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Technique

Asteroid Mining

Lunar Mining

Planetary Mining

Market Segment by Resource Extraction

Liquid Extraction

Precious Metals Extraction

Rare Earth Elements Extraction

Other Resources

Market Segment by Infrastructure

Drilling Rigs and Excavators

Payload Handling Systems

Autonomous Mining Vehicles

Ore Processing Plants

Orbital Storage Depots

Interplanetary Transport Vessels

Leading companies profiled in the report

Asteroid Mining Corporation

China National Space Administration

Deep Space Industries (Acquired by Bradford Space)

European Space Agency

iSpace Inc.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Kleos Space S.A.

Moon Express

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

OffWorld

Planetary Resources (Acquired by ConsenSys)

Russian Federal Space Agency

Shackleton Energy Company

SpaceFab.US

TransAstra Corporation

