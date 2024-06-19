Global Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices Report 2024: A $1 Trillion Market by 2029 with Brookdale Senior Living, Sunrise Medical, Invacare, Lifeline, and Atria Senior Living Dominating

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for elder care services and assistive devices is expected to grow from $868.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
This report explains critical trends in the elder care services and assistive devices market. The market analysis covers factors that serve as either motivating or inhibiting forces, offering valuable insights to stakeholders and potential new entrants. This study looks at research and development (R&D) spending, increasing competition and new technologies that are giving direction to the market.
These advancements, new product launches and government programs will influence future market growth. The report also addresses company mergers, acquisition strategies and collaborations. Furthermore, it examines the strengths and weaknesses associated with each strategy type, considering emerging technologies, increased competition and evolving customer preferences. The market analysis focuses on elder care services and assistive devices.
The global market's growth is attributed to the growing need for personal care for the elderly population affected by chronic diseases, a rise in the size of the world's geriatric population, the increasing popularity of Internet of things (IoT) technology in-home healthcare, an increase in the prevalence of people suffering from disabilities, new technology innovations and rising government funding for elderly care.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by device type, service type, end user, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, regulations and the impact of various macroeconomic factors
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices
- An analysis of recent patents
- A look at the competitive landscape, including companies; market shares, M&A activity and venture funding
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corp., Lifeline (a Philips company), and Atria Senior Living Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Vulnerability Among Older Population
- Common Health Conditions Associated with Aging
- Healthcare and Aging
- Elderly Living with Chronic Health Conditions
- The Global Environment
- Government Legislation and Programs Aimed at the Elderly
- Elder Care Services
- Elder Care Assistive Devices
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Aging Population
- Growing Need for Home Healthcare for the Elderly
- Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Technological Advancements
- Government Initiatives and Policies
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Increasing Awareness among the People
- Market Restraints
- Cost and Affordability
- Reimbursement Challenges
- Skilled Workforce Shortage
- Market Opportunities
- Remote Monitoring and Telehealth
- Caregiver Support and Education
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Landscape
- The U.S.
- European Union (EU)
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technologies / Key Developments
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Smart Homes and Wearables
- Telehealth and Remote Monitoring
- Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR)
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Key Market Trends
- Segmental Breakdown
- Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices: Global Markets
- Market Analysis, by Service
- Institutional Care
- Home Healthcare
- Adult Day Services
- Market Analysis, by Type of Device
- Mobility Aids
- Daily Living Aids
- Access Aids
- Medical/Personal Monitoring Aids
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Global Company Ranking
- Strategic Analysis
- M&A and Venture Funding
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices: An ESG Perspective
- Healthcare & Active Aging
- Preventive & Early Inventions
- Home & Community Based Care
- Enabling Environment for Active Lifestyle
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Acronyms
Company Profiles
- Atria Senior Living Inc.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
- Five Star Senior Living
- Invacare Corp.
- Life Care Centers Of America
- Lifeline
- Pride Mobility Products Corp.
- Sunrise Medical
- Sunrise Senior Living
