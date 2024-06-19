Global Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices Report 2024: A $1 Trillion Market by 2029 with Brookdale Senior Living, Sunrise Medical, Invacare, Lifeline, and Atria Senior Living Dominating

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for elder care services and assistive devices is expected to grow from $868.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report explains critical trends in the elder care services and assistive devices market. The market analysis covers factors that serve as either motivating or inhibiting forces, offering valuable insights to stakeholders and potential new entrants. This study looks at research and development (R&D) spending, increasing competition and new technologies that are giving direction to the market.

These advancements, new product launches and government programs will influence future market growth. The report also addresses company mergers, acquisition strategies and collaborations. Furthermore, it examines the strengths and weaknesses associated with each strategy type, considering emerging technologies, increased competition and evolving customer preferences. The market analysis focuses on elder care services and assistive devices.



The global market's growth is attributed to the growing need for personal care for the elderly population affected by chronic diseases, a rise in the size of the world's geriatric population, the increasing popularity of Internet of things (IoT) technology in-home healthcare, an increase in the prevalence of people suffering from disabilities, new technology innovations and rising government funding for elderly care.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by device type, service type, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, regulations and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

An analysis of recent patents

A look at the competitive landscape, including companies; market shares, M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corp., Lifeline (a Philips company), and Atria Senior Living Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Vulnerability Among Older Population

Common Health Conditions Associated with Aging

Healthcare and Aging

Elderly Living with Chronic Health Conditions

The Global Environment

Government Legislation and Programs Aimed at the Elderly

Elder Care Services

Elder Care Assistive Devices

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Growing Need for Home Healthcare for the Elderly

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Technological Advancements

Government Initiatives and Policies

Rising Healthcare Costs

Increasing Awareness among the People

Market Restraints

Cost and Affordability

Reimbursement Challenges

Skilled Workforce Shortage

Market Opportunities

Remote Monitoring and Telehealth

Caregiver Support and Education

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Landscape

The U.S.

European Union (EU)

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Newest Technologies / Key Developments

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Smart Homes and Wearables

Telehealth and Remote Monitoring

Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR)

Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Key Market Trends

Segmental Breakdown

Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices: Global Markets

Market Analysis, by Service

Institutional Care

Home Healthcare

Adult Day Services

Market Analysis, by Type of Device

Mobility Aids

Daily Living Aids

Access Aids

Medical/Personal Monitoring Aids

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Global Company Ranking

Strategic Analysis

M&A and Venture Funding

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Elder Care Services and Assistive Devices: An ESG Perspective

Healthcare & Active Aging

Preventive & Early Inventions

Home & Community Based Care

Enabling Environment for Active Lifestyle

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Acronyms

Company Profiles

Atria Senior Living Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Five Star Senior Living

Invacare Corp.

Life Care Centers Of America

Lifeline

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Sunrise Medical

Sunrise Senior Living

