Global 5G in Healthcare Market Size To Worth USD 48.70 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 34.05%

New York, United States , June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 5G in Healthcare Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.60 Billion in 2023 to USD 48.70 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.05% during projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4536

Fifth-generation (5G) cellular network technology is used in the medical industry; this is referred to as 5G in healthcare. Significantly faster data transfer speeds and lower latency are predicted for 5G when compared to previous cellular generations. New applications in healthcare, such as real-time mobile ultrasonography, networked robotic assistance, remote surgery, and more, will be made possible by the increased internet connectivity between equipment at the point of treatment. The market is growing due to several factors, including advancements in telecommunication, the use of 5G technology in wearable medical devices, the ability of 5G technology to transfer large patient data files quickly, and the availability of low-cost sensors. The increasing use of telemedicine and robotic surgery is the main factor driving the market's growth. Robotic surgery and telehealth have made it possible for patients to obtain care and a diagnosis more swiftly and accurately. The adoption of 5G in the healthcare sector is being driven by its potential to transform AR and VR applications. However, the high cost of 5G network implementation is one of the main obstacles to its adoption in the healthcare sector. Due to the requirement for new technology and infrastructure, the cost of implementing a 5G network is much higher than that of its predecessors, such as 4G and 3G networks.

Browse key industry insights spread across 244 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global 5G in Healthcare Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Connectivity, Services and Others), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring, Connected Medical Devices, AR/VR, Connected Ambulance, Asset Tracking and Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4536

The hardware segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of the global 5G in healthcare market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the component, the global 5g in healthcare market is divided into hardware, connectivity, services, and others. Among these, the hardware segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of the global 5g in healthcare market during the projected timeframe. Technological developments and the growing need for large connections, ultra-low latency, and ultra-high bandwidth are expected to fuel the hardware market's growth.

The remote patient monitoring segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth in the global 5G in healthcare market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global 5g in healthcare market is divided into remote patient monitoring, connected medical devices, AR/VR, connected ambulances, asset tracking, and others. Among these, the remote patient monitoring segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global 5g in healthcare market during the projected timeframe. Due to the number of senior citizens is growing and there is a greater demand for online health checkup. By working with patients to self-manage conditions from home, medical practitioners can benefit from remote patient monitoring.

The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest revenue share through the global 5G in healthcare market during the estimated period.

Based on the end-user, the global 5g in healthcare market is divided into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and others. Among these, the healthcare providers segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global 5g in healthcare market during the estimated period. The rise in patient volume, the growing number of ambulatory care centers and hospitals, the expansion of telehealth, the growing usage of wearable medical devices with 5G connectivity, and the demand for quicker technologies that enable the rapid transfer of big data sets.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4536

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global 5g in healthcare market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global 5G in healthcare market over the forecast period. This is because of the highly established healthcare system, high per capita income, growing number of industry participants, developments in technology, and the government's advantageous financing program for the healthcare sector. Due to the market's significant concentration of the top suppliers of 5G infrastructure and healthcare IT companies.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global 5G in healthcare market during the projected timeframe. Demand is increased by elements including the rise in medical tourism, the burden of chronic illness, and the growing emphasis on integrated healthcare.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global 5G in health market include Cisco Systems, Inc, Nokia Corporation, Ericsson, BT Group, Fibocom Wireless Inc.,Orange S.A, VerizonTelit Corporate Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, Quectel, Telus, Ericsson,T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom AG, and other key vendors.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4536

Recent Developments

In October 2023, in a collaboration, Ericsson (Sweden) and Chunghwa Telecom (Taiwan) enabled 5G connected ambulances using network slicing. With this collaboration, the application of 5G technology to enhance emergency medical services would advance significantly.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global 5G in healthcare market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global 5G in Healthcare Market, By Components

Hardware

Connectivity

Services

Others

Global 5G in Healthcare Market, By Application

Remote Patient Monitoring

Connected Medical Devices

AR/VR

Connected Ambulance

Asset Tracking

Others

Global 5G in Healthcare Market, By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

Global 5G in Healthcare Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Empty Capsules Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gelatin and Non-Gelatin), By Functionality (Immediate-Release, Sustained-Release, Delayed Release, and Others), By Therapeutic Application (Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Cardiac Therapy Drugs, Antacids & Anti-flatulent preparations, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmetic, Reference Laboratories, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Skin Rash Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Skin Rash Type (Contact Dermatitis, Eczema, Psoriasis, Hives, Viral, and Others), By Treatment Type (Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants, Antihistamines, Antifungals, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Mineral Supplements Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Formulation (Powder, Capsule & Tablets, Liquid, and Others), By Product (Calcium, and Magnesium), By End-use (Men, Women, and Children), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Nasal Spray Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Corticosteroids, salt water solutions, Topical Decongestants, Antihistamine, and Others), By Application (Nasal Allergies, Cold Asthma, and Others), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter