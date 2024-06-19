Global Semi-Automatic Transmission Market Size To Exceed Significant Share By 2033 | CAGR of 5.8%

New York, United States , June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Semi-Automatic Transmission Market Size is Expected to hold a Significant Share by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the projected period.

A semi-automatic gearbox (SAT) is a type of car gearbox that combines manual and automatic functions. It allows drivers to shift gears manually while eliminating the need for a clutch pedal, resulting in a hybrid system that combines completely manual and fully automatic transmissions. The automotive sector is driving market expansion throughout the projection period, primarily to increased infrastructure and growing markets, as well as the potential synergy between semi-automatic gearboxes and autonomous driving systems. Major automotive manufacturers are heavily spending on research to develop solutions that will address the growing demand for ecologically friendly and pleasurable driving experiences. The semi-automatic gearbox is gaining favour among young people due to its excellence and ease of use. The expanding popularity of robotization, as well as superior and innovatively upgraded vehicles, are driving market expansion. However, the complicated nature of these systems raises maintenance expenses and entails the use of specialized specialists, deterring clients concerned about long-term dependability and repair costs.

Browse key industry insights spread across 244 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Semi-Automatic Transmission Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Transmission (Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)), By Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The automated manual transmission (AMT) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global semi-automatic transmission market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the transmission, the global semi-automatic transmission market is categorized into dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and automated manual transmission (AMT). Among these, the automated manual transmission (AMT) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global semi-automatic transmission market during the anticipation timeframe. In recent years, AMT has grown in popularity in the automotive industry, offering drivers a more affordable alternative to traditional automatic transmissions.

The commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the vehicle, the global semi-automatic transmission market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Among these, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. The expansion of the IT sector, the construction and mining industries, and the growing population all contribute to the growth of commercial vehicles.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global semi-automatic transmission market over the anticipation timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global semi-automatic transmission market over the anticipation timeframe. Semi-automatic motorcycles are comfortable and offer comparable performance while travelling. According to the study, steady growth in this region's motorcycle market would provide growth opportunities for the semi-automatic motorcycle market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global semi-automatic transmission market during the anticipation timeframe. Stringent regulations in the Asia-Pacific region have driven enterprises to build efficient gearbox systems. In addition, rising auto sales, notably in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are likely to drive regional market growth throughout the projection period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global semi-automatic transmission market are Marelli Corporation, Hyundai Transys, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Allison Transmission, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., and others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global semi-automatic transmission market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Semi-Automatic Transmission Market, By Transmission Type

Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

Global Semi-Automatic Transmission Market, By Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Semi-Automatic Transmission Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



