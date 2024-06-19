Global Blue Ammonia Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $17.89 Billion by 2034 from $438 Million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 44.89%, Fueled by Collaborations Between Industry Players

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blue Ammonia Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Blue Ammonia Market market was valued at $438.9 million in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 44.89%, reaching $17.89 Billion by 2034.



The blue ammonia market is experiencing a surge in interest and investment as the global push towards decarbonization gains momentum. Blue ammonia, derived from converting hydrogen into ammonia with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, represents a crucial component in the transition towards a sustainable energy future. Amid growing concerns over climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, blue ammonia emerges as a promising solution due to its potential to significantly curb carbon footprints across various industries.

For instance, countries such as Japan and Norway have announced ambitious hydrogen strategies, aiming to establish themselves as global leaders in the hydrogen economy. Japan's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050 includes a substantial focus on hydrogen technologies, including blue ammonia production. Similarly, Norway, with its vast offshore wind resources and commitment to CCS technology, sees blue ammonia as a key export commodity and a means to decarbonize its energy-intensive industries.



Moreover, collaborations between industry players underscore the increasing traction of the Blue Ammonia Market. Partnerships between energy companies, technology developers, and research institutions are driving innovation and scaling up blue ammonia production. For example, collaborations between energy giants and engineering firms are focused on developing efficient carbon capture technologies tailored for ammonia production. These partnerships not only accelerate technological advancements but also signal a collective commitment towards realizing the potential of blue ammonia in the global energy landscape.



Furthermore, the versatility of blue ammonia as a clean energy carrier fuel its demand across diverse sectors. From serving as a low-carbon fuel for power generation to a feedstock for sustainable fertilizer production, blue ammonia offers multifaceted applications. Industries seeking to decarbonize their operations are increasingly turning to blue ammonia as a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. This growing demand underscores the market's potential for expansion and underscores its role in driving the transition towards a greener, more sustainable future.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for blue ammonia market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the blue ammonia market?

Who are the key players in theblue ammonia market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the blue ammonia market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in blue ammonia market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the blue ammonia market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the blue ammonia market and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates forblue ammonia market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Companies Profiled

Yara International ASA

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

OCI

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Ma'aden

Qatar Fertiliser Company

Shell Plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

Linde Plc

Nutrien Ltd.

Uniper SE

ADNOC Group

LSB Industries

Eurochem Group

Pao Novatek

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $17.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2. Blue Ammonia Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Blue Ammonia Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Transportation

2.3.2 Power Generation

2.3.3 Industrial Feedstock



3. Blue Ammonia Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Blue Ammonia Market (by Technology)

3.3.1 Steam methane reforming

3.3.2 Autothermal reforming

3.3.3 Gas partial oxidation



4. Blue Ammonia Market (by Region)

4.1 Blue Ammonia Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 U.S.

4.2.6.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.2 Market by Product

4.2.7 Canada

4.2.7.1 Market by Application

4.2.7.2 Market by Product

4.2.8 Mexico

4.2.8.1 Market by Application

4.2.8.2 Market by Product

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share

