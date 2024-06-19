Global Structural Adhesives Market Forecast to 2029 with Henkel, Sika, 3M, DuPont, and Huntsman Dominating the $17 Billion Industry

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Structural Adhesives Market by Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based), Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, MMA, Cyanoacrylate), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Wind Energy, Aerospace), & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structural adhesives market size was USD 13.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2024 and 2029

The major driver of the structural adhesives market is the increasing demand for lightweight and durable bonding solutions across industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.

These adhesives provide enhanced strength, reduced weight, and improved performance compared to traditional fastening methods, supporting trends toward fuel efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, advancements in adhesive technology and the growing emphasis on renewable energy projects further propel market growth.

Automotive accounted for the largest share of application segment of structural adhesives market

The structural adhesives market is growing within the automotive industry due to the increasing focus on lightweight vehicle design to boost fuel efficiency and lower emissions, necessitating advanced adhesives for bonding modern materials such as composites and aluminum. Furthermore, structural adhesives improve crashworthiness and structural integrity, meeting stringent safety standards while providing greater design flexibility and manufacturing efficiency.

Metals accounted for the largest substrate segment of structural adhesives market

Metals accounted for the largest substrate segment in the structural adhesives market due to their widespread use in critical industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, where strong and durable bonding solutions are essential. Structural adhesives are particularly effective for bonding metals because they provide excellent adhesion, distribute stress evenly, and improve the overall strength and integrity of metal assemblies. Additionally, the ability of structural adhesives to bond dissimilar metals and reduce the need for mechanical fasteners makes them a preferred choice in these applications, further driving their dominance in the metal substrate segment.

Asia Pacific, by region is forecasted to be the fastest segment of structural adhesives market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is poised to hold the largest portion of the structural adhesives market, propelled by its swift industrialization and urban expansion, fostering substantial demand in construction, automotive, and electronics industries. Furthermore, substantial investments in infrastructure projects and the concentration of sizable manufacturing centers in nations such as China, India, and Japan bolster the region's prominent standing within the market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing trend for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles), restraints (Stringent environmental regulations in North American and European countries), opportunities (Increasing demand for non-hazardous, green, and sustainable structural adhesives), challenges (Regulatory compliance)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the market for structural adhesives across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $17.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



