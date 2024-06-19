Nordea Bank Abp is amending the Base Rate for certain Mini-Futures and Unlimited Turbos

Pursuant to Condition 18 in Nordea’s Base Prospectus for Warrants & Certificates, Nordea as the issuer has decided to amend the Final Terms for each Mini-Future and Unlimited Turbo issued on or before 13 June 2024 where the Reference Asset is a futures contract (“Affected Instruments”) so that the Base Rate will be “zero (0)” instead of the interest base rate stated in the Final Terms. It is Nordea’s opinion that the amendment is not materially prejudicial to the Holders of Instruments.

The ISINs of all Affected Instruments can be found in the attached list.





