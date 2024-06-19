Global Custom Antibody (mAbs, pAbs, rAbs) Market Research 2024-2030: Service (Development, Purification, Fragmentation, Labeling), Source (Rabbit, Mice), Application (Research, Therapeutics)

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Custom Antibody Market by Service (Development, Purification, Fragmentation, Labeling), Type (mAbs, pAbs, rAbs), Source (Rabbit, Mice), Application (Research, Therapeutics), Indication (Oncology, Immunology, Infectious, CVD) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The custom antibody market is expected to reach USD 901 million in 2029 from USD 579 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall custom antibody market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.





The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, which has heightened the demand for targeted and effective therapeutic antibodies. Advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering have significantly improved the development and production of custom antibodies, enhancing their specificity and efficacy.

The prominent players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abcam plc. (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (China), Rockland Immunochemcials, Inc. (US), ProMab Biotechnologies (US), and Innovagen AB (Sweden).



The antibody development segment accounted for the largest share by service in the custom antibody market 2023.



The custom antibody market by service is segmented into antibody development, antibody production & purification, and antibody fragmentation & labeling. The antibody development is further sub-segmented into antigen preparation, immunization & hybridoma production, and antibody characterization. In 2023, the antibody development segment accounted for the largest share of the service segment in the global custom antibody market. Factors such as the increasing use of antibodies in drug delivery systems, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), has expanded the need for custom antibody development.



The Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR in the custom antibody market from 2024 to 2029.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Various factors including emerging economies, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and large patient pool undergoing advanced medical treatment are factors driving the high growth of the APAC market.



Increased research investments from government funding are expected to boost the growth of the custom antibody market in the Asia Pacific region. As the region continues to invest in drug development, there is a growing demand for research antibodies driving demand for custom antibodies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (growing importance of custom antibodies in precision medicine, use of antibodies in biomarker identification and validation, rising research activities and funding investments for antibody development, advancement in biotechnology and genetic engineering), restraints (High cost and time-consuming antibody development from transgenic animals), opportunities (rising therapeutic and diagnostic application of antibodies, high scope for growth in emerging economies), and challenges (challenges associated with safety and stability) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched services of the custom antibody market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the custom antibody market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 377 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $579 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $901 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



