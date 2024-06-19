Global Data Center Containment Market Forecast 2024-2029 with Vertiv, Rittal, Eaton, nVent, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Sealco, Maysteel, Tate, Polargy Dominating the $3.6 Billion Industry

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Containment Market by Containment Type (Aisle Containment, in-row Cooling Containment, Arrangement (Rigid Containment, Modular Containment), Data Center Type (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Containment Market is projected to reach from USD 2.1 billion in 2024 to USD 3.6 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2029. Hyperscalers are reshaping the data center market, presenting new avenues for growth as the significance of business data continues to rise and technologies such as data storage, mining, and analysis reach higher levels of maturity.

The transition to cloud-based services has been a significant driver in the increased demand for hyperscale data centers. These centers serve as the foundation of cloud platforms, granting businesses access to computing resources, storage, and applications as needed, without necessitating substantial upfront investments in hardware or infrastructure.



Key players operating in the data center containment market are Vertiv Group Corp (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), nVent (UK), Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France).



The aisle containment type is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing demand for aisle containment systems is driven by large enterprises, which are major consumers of data center solutions. As data and information increasingly move online, these enterprises are making substantial investments in data centers. Moreover, Aisle containment systems are cost-effective because they allow precise control over supply air to match server airflow, eliminating the need for additional architecture for exhaust air. This makes them faster to construct and more affordable, appealing to customers.



The modular containment segment is projected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.



The data center containment market is experiencing a transition towards modular solutions owing to their capacity to offer customized containment solutions. This shift mirrors the growing requirement for adaptable and effective data center solutions within the industry. Modular containment systems also demonstrate environmental benefits, as they can be crafted from sustainable materials and require fewer resources throughout their lifecycle due to their reusability and adaptability.



North America region is likely to grow at the highest CAGR.



North America is experiencing increased investments in digital infrastructure, spurred by the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT). This upsurge in digital infrastructure investments is driving the demand for data center containment solutions across the region. Data center operators in North America are actively pursuing methods to decrease operational expenses. Containment solutions offer considerable energy efficiency, resulting in reduced electricity costs and a notable return on investment.

The data center containment market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Vertiv Group Corp (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), nVent (UK), Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France), Sealco (US), Maysteel (US), Tate (US), Polargy, Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center containment market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Analysis of Key Drivers (Adopting modular containment solutions for scalable data centers, Significant growth in containment solutions due to increasing data centers, Optimizing energy efficiency with containment solutions for sustainable data centers). Restraints (Complexities in retrofitting existing data centers, High initial investment). Opportunities (Government policies and incentives for green transformation with containment strategies, Increasing number of hyperscale data centers, Enhancing operational efficiency through cloud computing, big data, IoT, and data containment) and Challenges (Accessing equipment for maintenance and repairs can be difficult due to physical barriers, Lack of compatibility with containment environments).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the data center containment market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the data center containment market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new solutions, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the data center containment market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Vertiv Group Corp (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), nVent (UK), Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France) among others in the data center containment market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



