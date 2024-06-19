BruntWork Introduces Cutting-Edge SMM Virtual Assistants to the UK Market

LONDON, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BruntWork, a global leader in remote staffing solutions, announced the launch of its advanced social media management (SMM) virtual assistant services in the UK. This initiative provides businesses expert social media support to enhance their online presence and engagement.

As social media becomes increasingly vital for business growth, BruntWork’s specialised SMM virtual assistants offer timely assistance. Equipped with the latest tools and strategies, these professionals help businesses manage and optimise their social media channels effectively.

"Expanding our services to include social media management in the UK is a significant milestone for BruntWork," says Winston Ong, CEO of BruntWork. "Our clients in the UK now have access to dedicated social media experts who understand the digital trends and can drive meaningful engagement."

BruntWork’s SMM virtual assistants excel in creating compelling content, analysing social media metrics, and executing targeted campaigns. Their expertise ensures businesses grow their follower base and engage more effectively with their audience.

Statistics show that 78% of UK businesses view social media as essential to their marketing strategy, yet only 30% feel confident managing these platforms. BruntWork addresses this gap by offering skilled professionals the ability to manage social media, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.

"Our goal is to simplify the process for our clients," Ong continues. "By providing specialised SMM virtual assistants, we enable businesses to enhance their digital strategies without the overhead costs of in-house staff. This service benefits small to medium-sized enterprises that need expertise while managing their budgets."

Market forecasts predict that demand for social media management services in the UK will grow by 15% annually over the next five years. BruntWork is ready to meet this demand with scalable and cost-effective solutions.

Businesses interested in BruntWork’s SMM virtual assistants can visit the website. The process begins with a consultation to understand the business's needs, followed by the assignment of a dedicated virtual assistant tailored to the requirements.

Clients can expect a smooth virtual assistant integration into their existing workflows, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum efficiency. BruntWork offers flexible plans to accommodate various business sizes and needs, making high-quality social media management accessible to all.

About BruntWork

BruntWork is a premier provider of remote staffing solutions, offering services including administrative support, customer service, and social media management. Committed to excellence and innovation, BruntWork helps businesses streamline their operations and achieve their goals. The company prides itself on its rigorous selection process, ensuring that only the best talent is matched with clients.

