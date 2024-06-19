UK Professional Cleaning Products Market to Sparkle with USD 4,732.1 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Astute Analytica, the UK professional cleaning products market is set to shine by reaching valuation of US$ 4,732.1 Million by 2032 from US$ 1,714.7 million, growing at CAGR of 11.94% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The United Kingdom is experiencing a significant surge in the demand for professional cleaning products, driven by various factors such as heightened hygiene awareness, stringent regulations, and the growing emphasis on cleanliness in both residential and commercial settings. The growth is further supported by the fact that 82% of UK consumers now consider cleanliness and hygiene as top priorities in their daily lives. Manufacturers in the UK professional cleaning products market are responding to this increased demand by investing in research and development to create innovative, eco-friendly, and highly effective cleaning solutions. A survey conducted by the Cleaning and Hygiene Suppliers Association (CHSA) revealed that 76% of manufacturers have increased their production capacity to meet the growing demand. Additionally, 68% of manufacturers have reported a significant shift towards sustainable and green cleaning products, as consumers become more environmentally conscious. This trend is evident in the fact that the UK eco-friendly cleaning products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the period of 2024-2032.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the demand for professional cleaning products in the UK, with 92% of businesses increasing their cleaning frequencies and 87% investing in higher-quality cleaning products (British Cleaning Council, 2023). The healthcare sector, in particular, has witnessed a 45% increase in the consumption of professional cleaning products due to the heightened need for infection control and prevention (NHS, 2023). Moreover, the hospitality industry, which was severely impacted by the pandemic, has seen a 38% rise in the use of professional cleaning products as they strive to regain customer confidence (UK Hospitality, 2023).

Manufacturers are also focusing on product innovation to cater to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. For instance, 58% of manufacturers have introduced new product lines specifically designed for high-touch surfaces, such as door handles, light switches, and elevator buttons (CHSA, 2023). Additionally, 73% of manufacturers have reported an increased demand for multipurpose cleaning products that can effectively clean, disinfect, and sanitize various surfaces (CHSA, 2023). The UK government's initiatives, such as the "COVID-19 Secure" guidelines, which mandate regular cleaning and disinfection of workplaces, have further contributed to the growth of the professional cleaning products market, with 89% of businesses complying with these guidelines (UK Government, 2023).

Sanitizing Surge: Decoding the Meteoric Rise of Hand Sanitizer Demand in the UK Professional Cleaning Sector at Robust CAGR of 15.13%

The professional cleaning products market in the UK is witnessing an unprecedented growth in the demand for hand sanitizer at a CAGR of 15.13%, driven by a confluence of factors reshaping the industry. Wherein, the COVID-19 pandemic has indelibly altered hygiene practices, propelling sanitizer use to the forefront. According to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), public health campaigns have led to a 65% increase in awareness regarding hand hygiene. Moreover, a survey by the British Cleaning Council (BCC) highlights that 78% of businesses have integrated hand sanitizer dispensers into their everyday operations, further cementing its necessity.

Legislative shifts are also a key driver in the professional cleaning products market. The UK government tightened regulations on workplace hygiene, mandating sanitizer availability across all sectors, contributing to a 40% spike in demand as reported by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). This regulatory pressure aligns with the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) data showing a 25% rise in corporate spending on hygiene products. Additionally, the hospitality industry has seen a 30% increase in hand sanitizer usage, spurred by consumer expectations and compliance with the UK Hospitality guidelines.

The innovation in hand sanitizer formulations has also played a significant role. The introduction of skin-friendly, quick-drying, and eco-friendly variants has made sanitizers more appealing, with 55% of consumers preferring these new formulations, according to an Astute Analytica’s report. The rise of e-commerce has facilitated a 20% increase in online sales of professional hand sanitizers. Furthermore, the report indicates that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are driving a 35% growth in bulk purchases, aiming to ensure uninterrupted supply chains.

Herbal Fragrances Becoming Increasingly Popular in UK Professional Cleaning Products Market, Demand is Poised to Grow at CAGR of 13.87%

In recent years, herbal fragrances have surged in popularity within the professional cleaning sector in the UK, driven by a confluence of consumer preferences for natural and sustainable products. A significant 78% of UK consumers now express a preference for eco-friendly products, with 65% willing to pay more for natural ingredients. This shift is underpinned by growing awareness of the health and environmental impacts of synthetic chemicals, as evidenced by a 55% increase in searches for "natural cleaning products" over the past two years. Additionally, 70% of professional cleaning companies report a rising demand for products free from harsh chemicals, attributing this to a 40% increase in reported cases of skin and respiratory irritation linked to traditional cleaners.

Herbal fragrances, such as lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree, are appealing due to their perceived health benefits and sensory appeal. Studies of the professional cleaning products market indicate that 62% of users find herbal-scented products to enhance their cleaning experience, while 58% believe these scents reduce stress and improve overall well-being. The popularity of essential oils has also spilled over into the cleaning industry, with 47% of UK households now using products infused with these natural extracts. Moreover, 73% of professional cleaning services have adopted these herbal-scented products, citing customer satisfaction and a 25% increase in client retention rates as key benefits.

The trend towards herbal fragrances is further supported by the UK’s regulatory landscape, which increasingly favors green products. The government’s commitment to reducing chemical pollutants has led to a 30% rise in eco-certifications among cleaning products. This regulatory push aligns with consumer behavior, with 81% of buyers actively seeking out certified eco-friendly products. The professional cleaning industry has responded accordingly, with 68% of companies planning to expand their herbal-scented product lines in the next year. As a result, the market for herbal fragrances in cleaning products is projected to grow by 12% annually, solidifying its place as a staple in the UK’s cleaning industry.

Ascendancy of Bulk Packaging: Commercial Retail Packaging (>5L) in the UK Professional Cleaning Products Market is Pegged to Keep Dominating With 64% Market Share

In the UK professional cleaning products industry, commercial retail packaging exceeding 5 liters has emerged as the most sought-after option. The primary driver behind this trend is the scale of operations involved in professional cleaning, which demands efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability. Larger packaging sizes reduce the frequency of reordering and handling, significantly cutting down on operational costs and labor. Moreover, bulk packaging aligns with the industry's shift towards more environmentally friendly practices, reducing the overall consumption of plastic and packaging materials.

The dominance of this packaging type in the professional cleaning products market is supported by compelling findings. For instance, 78% of professional cleaning firms report a preference for packaging sizes over 5 liters due to fewer interruptions in their workflow. Additionally, businesses have noted a 36% reduction in packaging waste, contributing to their sustainability goals. Financially, these larger containers offer a 24% cost saving per liter compared to smaller packages, making them an economically attractive choice. The bulk packaging format also supports a 31% reduction in storage space requirements, optimizing warehousing operations.

Furthermore, studies reveal that 62% of professional cleaning contracts now specifically require suppliers to provide products in larger containers. This shift in the professional cleaning products market is also reflected in purchasing trends, with a 48% increase in bulk packaging sales over the past five years. Employee productivity sees a boost as well, with a 29% decrease in the time spent managing inventory. These statistics underscore the efficiency, cost savings, and environmental benefits that make commercial retail packaging over 5 liters the preferred choice in the UK professional cleaning industry.

Retail Stores Sweep the Dominance in the UK Professional Cleaning Product Supplies with Market Share of 45%

Retail stores have emerged as the leading distributors of professional cleaning products in the UK due to a combination of strategic advantages and market dynamics. As per our findings, retail stores offer unparalleled accessibility and convenience. With over 90% of the UK population living within a 20-minute drive of a major retail outlet, these stores provide easy access to a wide range of products. Furthermore, retail chains like Tesco and Asda have a significant presence, with Tesco alone operating over 3,400 stores across the country. This extensive network allows them to reach a broad customer base, including both individual consumers and small businesses that prefer to purchase cleaning supplies locally.

Apart from this, retail stores across the UK professional cleaning products market leverage their buying power to offer competitive pricing. Large retailers can negotiate bulk discounts with manufacturers, which they pass on to consumers. For instance, the average retail price of a multi-surface cleaner in a supermarket is 15% lower than in specialized cleaning supply stores. Additionally, retail outlets frequently run promotions and loyalty programs, with 60% of UK shoppers reporting they have purchased cleaning products on promotion in the past year. These cost savings are particularly attractive to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which make up 99.9% of the UK business population and often operate on tight budgets.

The variety and quality of products available in retail stores also contribute to their dominance. Retailers stock a comprehensive range of professional-grade cleaning products, from eco-friendly options to industrial-strength solutions, catering to diverse customer needs. Notably, 70% of the top-rated professional cleaning products on consumer review sites are available in major retail stores. Moreover, retail stores invest in staff training, ensuring knowledgeable employees can assist customers in selecting the appropriate products. With 75% of UK consumers valuing in-store assistance when purchasing cleaning supplies, this personalized service enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty, solidifying the position of retail stores as the primary distributors of professional cleaning products in the UK.

