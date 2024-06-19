Qatar Report 2024: A Strategic Vision for Sustainable Economic Growth

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Report: Qatar 2024" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Qatar has been working to position itself as a powerful economy and influential sovereign entity that is well prepared to address future challenges. With a relatively small population and the third-largest proven natural gas reserves in the world, it is looking to attract greater foreign direct investment and support the private sector as it diversifies away from a reliance on hydrocarbons.

The political leadership of Qatar has been working over recent decades to strategically position the country as a powerful economy and influential sovereign entity, well prepared to address future challenges. With a relatively small population and substantial revenue generated from having the third-largest proven natural gas reserves globally, Qatar has one of the world's highest GDP per capita.

The country is leveraging its natural resources to become a knowledge-based, diversified economy, and it aims to attract more foreign direct investment inflows, foster the expansion of its private sector, and further develop non-oil growth engines such as tourism, sports, financial services, technology, real estate and logistics. This chapter contains a viewpoint from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

Key Topics Covered:

Country Profile

Economy

Trade & Investment

Banking

Capital Markets

Islamic Financial Services

Insurance

Energy & Utilities

Industry

Transport

Construction & Real Estate

ICT

Tourism, Culture & Sport

Health

Education & Research

Media

Retail

The Guide

