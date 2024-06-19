Ghana Economic Outlook Report 2024: Financial Services, Energy, Utilities, Mining, Agriculture, Retail, ICT, Transport & Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Tourism, Health & Education, Tax

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Report: Ghana 2024" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With robust economic fundamentals and significant export potential, Ghana is set to play a greater role in the economy of West Africa, as well as on the continent. The country expects to benefit from its young population, stable political environment and membership in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, providing a point of entry for foreign and domestic investors to the country's various economic sectors.

The first country in Africa to achieve independence from the UK, Ghana has been widely regarded as a stable democracy, economic powerhouse and key player on the continent since the establishment of the Fourth Republic of Ghana in January 1993. However, recent economic challenges have resulted in acute financing issues, depreciation of the local currency and high inflation, while real GDP growth slowed to 3.1% in 2022 from 5.1% the previous year.

Despite these pressures, Ghana aims to become a leading centre on the continent for financial services, and the federal budget for 2023 was demonstrative of the country's willingness to pursue strategic investment to boost and retain foreign direct investment inflows.

Key Topics Covered:

Economy

Financial Services

Energy

Utilities

Mining

Agriculture

Industry & Retail

ICT

Transport & Infrastructure

Construction & Real Estate

Tourism

Health & Education

Tax

Legal Framework

The Guide

