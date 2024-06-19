Journal of Intellectual Property Rights Law: Annual Service

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Journal of Intellectual Property Rights Law" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Journal of Intellectual property (IP) Rights Law: This is a peer reviewed research journal dealing with inventions, creations, and other intellectual and intangible types of property. The term "intellectual property" is used in its general sense to describe: A product of the intellect that has commercial value, including copyrighted property such as literary or artistic works, and ideational property, such as patents, appellations of origin, business methods, and industrial processes.



Focus:

The Journal of Intellectual Property Rights Law encourages the various laws relating to Intellectual Property is a new concept in legal era. The JIPRL invites scholars to come up with vast knowledge to research new creations on these focused areas of law:

Patent Law

Trademark Law

Copyrights Law

Trade Secrets Law

Licensing Law

Scope:

Patents

Patent Databases & Patent Information System

Preparation of Patent Documents

Process for Examination of Patent Application

Patent Infringement

Recent Developments in Patent System

Trademark Copyrights

Industrial Designs

Geographical Indications

Protection of Trade Secrets.

All contributions to the journal are rigorously refereed and are selected on the basis of quality and originality of the work. The journal publishes the most significant new research paper or any other original contribution in the form of reviews and reports on new concepts in all areas pertaining to its scope and research being done in the world, thus ensuring its scientific priority and significance.



For more information about this journal visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3z3k2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.