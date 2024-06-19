Journal of Family & Adoption Law: Annual Updates

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Journal of Family & Adoption Law" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Journal of Family & Adoption Law: This Journal concerns the rights and obligations of spouses, children, and other domestic relations. City, State, and federal laws can affect families in several ways. Many marriages end in the way of separation or divorce. When a couple decides to dissolve a marriage, one of the spouses will file petition in the court for a divorce. This means that the court can legally end the marriage, divide marital assets between the spouses, grant custody of children to one or both spouses, and impose child and spousal support obligations, if applicable.



Focus & Scope:



The Journal of Family & Adoption Law encircles the knowledge of Family laws and judgement. The Journal submissions of original, empirical, and theoretical papers as well as case studies and book reviews covers diverse areas of Taxation that are listed as follows:

Divorce and Separation

Child Custody

Child Support, including contribution for the child's health, dental, optical, orthodontic and other health needs

Visitation

Alimony or spousal support

Division of marital property, including the home and other real estate, retirement accounts, 401Ks, pensions, IRAs, stock options, State retirement, Military retirement

Parent Relocation

Adoption

Contempt cases or cases to enforce prior court orders

Multi-state disputes regarding children

Separation Agreements

Reconciliation Agreements

Paternity and child-related disputes between unmarried persons

Department of Social Services cases or investigations

Annulment

Name Change

Grandparent Rights

Restraining Orders

Termination of Parental Rights

Modification of prior Court Orders due to changes in circumstances

International disputes regarding children

Pre-nuptial or pre-marital agreements

All contributions to the journal are rigorously refereed and are selected on the basis of quality and originality of the work. The journal publishes the most significant new research paper or any other original contribution in the form of reviews and reports on new concepts in all areas pertaining to its scope and research being done in the world, thus ensuring its scientific priority and significance.



