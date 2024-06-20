Global Agroforestry Market Size To Exceed USD 194.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 6.93%

New York, United States , June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agroforestry Market Size is to Grow from USD 99.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 194.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.93% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4588

Agroforestry is the viable solution to address the increasing demand for agricultural and forestry products thereby reducing global warming and fostering environmental sustainability. Agroforestry has an essential role in biodiversity conservation and enhancement of ecosystem services, having multifunctional roles in enhancing agronomic productivity, co-production of diversity of food and non-food products, and provision of ecosystem services. It offers a number of environmental benefits including soil fertility, protection of crops and livestock from wind, restore degraded lands, water conservation, limited utilization of pests, and prevention of soil erosion. The emerging trends favoring integrated land management practices are reshaping the global agroforestry landscape. The increasing environmental concerns regarding conventional farming methods and the implementation of initiatives for conserving natural resources and mitigating climate change are significantly driving the market demand for agroforestry. Further, the rising need for food, timber, fruits, nuts, and fodder is bolstering the market demand for agroforestry. On the contrary, the financial challenges due to the lengthy waiting period for return on investment and the absence of efficient value chains that limit the market access for agroforestry products are restraining the global agroforestry market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Agroforestry Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By System (Agrisilvicultural, Silvopastoral Systems, Agrosilvopastoral Systems, and Others), By Product (Timber & Lumber and Fiber Crops, Fruits and Nuts, Vegetables and Herbs, Medicinal Plants, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4588

The agrisilvicultural systems segment dominates the market with a significant revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on system, the global agroforestry market is segmented into agrisilvicultural, silvopastoral systems, agrosilvopastoral systems, and others. Among these, the agrisilvicultural systems segment dominates the market with a significant revenue share through the forecast period. By using land for the simultaneous production of crops, including tree crops, the agrisilvicultural system contributes to biodiversity. The growing need for increased productivity and food security driving the market demand in the agrisilvicultural systems segment.

The timber & lumber and fiber crops segment dominated the global agroforestry market during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global agroforestry market is segmented into timber & lumber and fiber crops, fruits and nuts, vegetables and herbs, medicinal plants, and others. Among these, the timber & lumber and fiber crops segment dominated the global agroforestry market during the forecast period. Agroforestry methods yield wood that is suitable for use as firewood, industrial raw materials, solid wood (timber), and other wood products. The increasing demand for timber and wood products along with the promotion of sustainable land management methods are propelling the market demand.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4588

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The presence of vast agricultural lands and the need for diversified farming systems in countries like India, China, and Indonesia are significantly contributing to market growth. Favorable climatic conditions, a large agricultural workforce, and the rising emphasis on sustainable farming practices are also responsible for driving the market in the region. Additionally, the financial and technical support from several government organizations for agroforestry practices not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also enhances economic viability for farmers. The initiatives taken by the government to promote agroforestry are driving the market in the region.

Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The promotion of sustainable agriculture in countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, and Nigeria is responsible for driving the market. The increasing awareness about the potential of agroforestry in combating desertification and soil erosion is fueling the market. The food security challenges in the region are further augmenting the market demand for agroforestry. The rising demand for timber, food, and fodder with the growing population in the region is further driving the market demand in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global agroforestry market are Agroforestry Systems Inc., Center for Agroforestry (University of Missouri), Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF), Weyerhaeuser, Green Resources, EcoPlanet Bamboo, Rainforest Alliance, TerraCarbon LLC, and Other Key Players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4588

Recent Developments

In January 2019, GRET launched a new suburban agroforestry project in Haut-Katange (APHK), in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), funded by the European Union, to support the Kipushi agroforestry perimeter associations syndicate (Capak).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global agroforestry market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Agroforestry Market, System Analysis

Agrisilvicultural

Silvopastoral Systems

Agrosilvopastoral Systems

Others

Global Agroforestry Market, Product Analysis

Timber & Lumber and Fiber Crops

Fruits and Nuts

Vegetables and Herbs

Medicinal Plants

Others

Global Agroforestry Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Foliar Spray Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassium, and Micronutrients), By Form (Liquid Form and Powder Form), By Application (Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, and Turfs & Ornamentals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Turf Protection Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Pest Protection, Stress Protection & Scarification), By Solution (Chemical, Biological & Mechanical), By Application (Soil, Seed & Foliar), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Beneficial Insect Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pollinators, Parasitoids, Pathogen, Predators), By Application (Crop protection and Crop production), By Crop Type (Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables, and Grains & Pluses), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Industrial Hemp Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Seeds, Fiber, and Shivs), By Application (Textiles, Automotive, Animal Care, Furniture, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), By Source (Conventional, and Organic), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter