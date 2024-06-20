Acquires Wonderway to AI-power its Sales Performance Solutions

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, June 20, 2024

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – BTS GROUP (publ.), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has agreed to acquire the business, operations, and assets, notably the intellectual property and technologies, of Wonderway GmbH. Wonderway is a pioneering early-stage startup specializing in AI-powered sales performance SaaS products headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Wonderway’s flagship AI sales coach product turns every client sales meeting into practice. The AI sales coach uses its proprietary Sales-led Intelligence Coaching Engine (S.L.I.C.E) to automatically score sales calls, provide objective, targeted coaching in real-time, and deliver ongoing data-driven insights to sales executives. It helps organizations enhance their performance across sales teams and change behavior to align with the company’s critical sales plays. It also addresses key challenges such as wasted sales training due to poor real-time data on strengths and gaps of the sales teams and mediocre sales leader coaching.

"We are excited to welcome the Wonderway team to BTS," said Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group AB. "Their cutting-edge sales AI tool, broader proprietary technology and strong team of experts in both AI & sales performance, strengthens our ability to deliver ongoing behavior change at scale for our clients. The product allows us to provide real-time data analytics and stay on top of the unique sales strengths and gaps of our clients, fueling an improved partnership model providing ongoing, continuous change and performance support. In addition, we see potential to use this technology across several of our other services over time. Together, we can then set new standards in the consulting and training industry."

"Joining BTS is a significant milestone for Wonderway," said Bowen Moody, CEO of Wonderway, who together with other key Wonderway employees have committed to stay with BTS at least for the coming four years. "We are transforming how companies improve the performance of their sales teams and combining our technology with BTS consulting and training services is exactly what our clients are asking for. They don’t just want the technology, and they don’t want old approaches to training that aren’t taking advantage of what’s possible with AI. This partnership will enable us to scale our solutions globally and provide even greater value to our clients."

The acquisition includes a limited initial cash consideration. Additional purchase price considerations will be paid between 2024 and 2028 provided the acquired business meets specific targets during that period. The transaction is effective immediately.

BTS's acquisition strategy focuses on creating a broader base for future organic growth while actively consolidating in a highly fragmented market. Through acquisitions, BTS aims to broaden its customer base, strengthen its geographical footprint, and expand its portfolio of service offerings.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Skon

CEO

BTS Group AB

jessica.skon@bts.com

+1 415 203 1760

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

Attachment