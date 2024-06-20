ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, 2035 - Surging Demand for Antibody Drug Conjugates Driving Growth

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADC Contract Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Stage of Development, Process Component, Target Indication, Antibody Generation, Antibody Origin, Antibody Isotype, Type of Payload, Type of Linker, and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ADC contract manufacturing market is estimated to be worth $1.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, reaching ~$6.87 billion by 2035.

The study consists of industry trends, detailed market analysis, service provider landscape, competitiveness landscape, recent expansions, partnerships and collaborations, capacity analysis, clinical trial analysis, likely partner analysis, demand analysis, value chain analysis, market impact analysis, and market forecast and opportunity analysis. The growth in the ADC contract manufacturing market size over the next decade is likely to be the result of anticipated increase in demand for antibody drug conjugates.

In recent years, antibody drug conjugates (ADC) have emerged as a potent class of therapeutics targeting a wide range of cancers including solid tumors and hematological tumors. These complex molecules consist of an antibody, which is attached to biologically active, cytotoxic agents through chemical linkers. ADC therapeutics possess enhanced stability, target specificity, tumor selectivity and pharmacokinetic properties.

These properties have supported extensive research and development initiatives being undertaken for the advancement of ADC therapies to the market. In this context, the current ADC pipeline features the presence of over 260 candidates being evaluated in clinical trials, along with 23 ADC therapeutic programs that have already been approved by various regulatory agencies. The potential of such therapies in selectively targeting tumor cells, while limiting off target toxicities have paved the way for their success and widespread application in the healthcare industry.

However, the ADC manufacturing process is highly complex and is fraught with several challenges, including drug / linker side reactions, exposure to toxicity, contamination and up-scaling. Additionally, the manufacturing process requires significant expertise and use of cutting-edge technologies, which are highly cost intensive. Therefore, the ADC developers prefer outsourcing the manufacturing operations to ADC contract manufacturers. With an intent of cost saving, ADC therapy developers are continually utilizing the experience, capabilities and manufacturing facilities available with the contract manufacturing organizations in order to support their manufacturing operations.

Further, it is worth mentioning that the CMOs engaged in ADC contract manufacturing are actively undertaking initiatives to become one-stop shops and mitigate the challenges associated with technology transfer and scale-up. Considering the increasing demand for ADCs and the increasing preference for outsourcing operations by drug developers, the ADC contract manufacturing market is likely to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period.

Overall Market Landscape of ADC Contract Manufacturers: Majority of the Contract Manufacturers are Based in North America

The ADC contract manufacturing market landscape features the presence of 30 large, mid-sized and small companies. Over 45% of the companies were established before 2000, demonstrating extensive experience and expertise in the contract manufacturing industry. Examples of companies, established before 1980 (in alphabetical order) include Lonza, MilliporeSigma, Sartorius and Sterling Pharma Solutions.

Further, it is worth highlighting that 50% of the ADC contract manufacturers are based in North America. Within Europe, Switzerland emerged as the hub of ADC contract manufacturers. Notably, 43% of the companies offer all types of manufacturing services related to ADCs. Moreover, industry stakeholders are actively undertaking expansion initiatives for their product / service portfolios to become one-stop shops for mitigating the challenges associated with technology transfer and scale-up.

Key Players in ADC Contract Manufacturing Market

Examples of key ADC contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) (which have also been profiled in this market report; the complete list of companies is available in the full report) include AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Abzena, CARBOGEN AMCIS, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Cerbios-Pharma, Formosa Laboratories, GBI, Lonza, MabPlex, Millipore Sigma, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Sterling Pharma Solutions and WuXi Biologics. This market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the ADC contract manufacturing organizations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 510 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $6.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global





ADC Contract Manufacturing Market Share Insights

The market research report presents an in-depth analysis of the various companies that are engaged in the global ADC contract manufacturing market, across different segments, as defined below:

Historical Trend: 2019-2021

Base Year: 2022-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size in 2024: $1.79 Billion

CAGR: 13%

Stage of Development Phase I Phase II Phase III

Commercial

Process Component Antibody HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payload Conjugation / Linker Fill / Finish

Target Indication Solid Tumors Hematological Tumors Others

Antibody Generation Second Generation Third Generation Fourth Generation Next Generation

Antibody Origin Humanized Chimeric Murine Others

Antibody Isotype IgG1 IgG4 Others

Type of Payload Auristatin Camptothecin DNA Topoisomerase I Inhibitor Maytansinoid Others

Type of Linker Maleimide SMCC Tetrapeptide-based linker Valine-citrulline Others

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled AbbVie Contract Manufacturing Abzena CARBOGEN AMCIS Catalent Pharma Solutions Cerbios-Pharma Formosa Laboratories GBI Lonza MabPlex Millipore Sigma Piramal Pharma Solutions Sterling Pharma Solutions WuXi Biologics (Full list of 30 companies captured is available in the report)

