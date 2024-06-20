CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) Market Research 2024-2028 Featuring AirSpan Networks, AWS, CommScope, Ericsson, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung, Sierra, Tait Communications, and Telit Cinterion

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBRS Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The CBRS research suite provides in-depth analysis and evaluation of how operators, neutral hosts, and private network vendors are capitalising on the opportunities created by CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) spectrum sharing in the US.



The suite includes a data deliverable, sizing the market and providing key forecast data, comprising splits by market vertical for CBSD (Citizens Broadband Radio Service Device) deployments. The market verticals included are Energy, Oil & Gas, Fixed Wireless Access, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Mining.



Also included is a complete assessment of the key trends, challenges, and recommendations for stakeholders. The research suite is a comprehensive tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market, allowing stakeholders throughout the CBRS ecosystem to effectively shape their future strategies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the CBRS market; exploring how the market is evolving, and analysing a wide array of CBRS use cases including private networks, network densification, and neutral host services. The CBRS research suite also provides analysis of developments in CBSD deployments, including splits for rural and urban deployments, as well as use cases.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the CBRS market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview into financial service providers includes 5-year forecasts for CBSD deployments, split by rural and urban, use case, and indoor and outdoor deployments. Also included is forecast data for the total number of CBRS connections, and total expenditure on CBSDs.



Competitor Leaderboard

AirSpan Networks

AWS

CommScope

Ericsson

Motorola Solutions

Nokia

Samsung

Sierra Wireless

Tait Communications

Telit Cinterion

Key Statistics

$189.4m - Total CBRS expenditure in 2024

$227.9m - Total CBRS expenditure in 2028

20% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2032 - Forecast period

