Top 7 Trends in Health and Beauty for 2024: Mental Wellness, Sleep Hygiene, Beauty Inside-Out, Influencer Fatigue Trend, Affordable Wellness Trend, Thoughtful Aging Trend and Urban Protection

This report explores the trends that are likely to shape the health and beauty industry in 2024.
Report Scope
- Trends like Mental Wellness, Sleep Hygiene, Beauty Inside-Out, and Affordable Wellness will dominate the minds of consumers in the current year as consumers strive to strike a balance between affordability and maintaining good health and hygiene.
- Technology will continue to transform beauty.
- The EU Green Deal will pave the way for reducing water pollution.
Top Trends in Health and Beauty
- Trend #1: Mental Wellness
- Trend #2: Sleep Hygiene
- Trend #3: Beauty Inside-Out
- Trend #4: Influencer Fatigue
- Trend #5: Affordable Wellness
- Trend #6: Thoughtful Aging
- Trend #7: Urban Protection
