$10.9 Billion Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Opportunity Assessment and Forecasts 2022-2024 & 2032: Epidemiology, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Disease Management, Revenue, Unmet Needs

The "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ADHD therapeutics market, valued at $11.9 billion in the 2022 baseline year, is expected to encounter a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9%, ultimately reaching an estimated $10.9 billion by 2032.



This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) market through 2032.



The prevalent cases of ADHD in the 7MM will increase from 21,141,036 to 21,970,997, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.4% over the forecast period. The ADHD market was valued at $11.9 billion in the 2022 baseline year.



Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is projected to decline at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9%, to $10.9 billion by 2032. The major driver for this decline is patent expiry and entry of cheap generic alternatives of branded products within the forecast period. In addition, the market has been heavily affected by shortages of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of key drug classes, which are anticipated to last until 2027.



Key Highlights

Report deliverables include a Pdf report and an Excel-based forecast model

Forecast includes the 7 major markets (7MM)

Forecast covers the period 2022-2032.

2022 base year sales within the ALS market are approximately $11.9 billion across the 7MM detailed in this report. The analyst estimates that the ALS market will decline at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9% to $10.9 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Scope

Overview of ADHD, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized ADHD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2022 to 2032.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the ADHD market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for ADHD. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM ADHD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:

Disease Overview

Overview of ADHD

ADHD SWOT Analysis

Progression of ADHD

Diagnosis and Classification of ADHD

Epidemiology

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD, Men and Women, 2022?32

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD by Sex, 2022

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD by Presentation, Men and Women, 2022

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD by Severity, Men and Women, 2022

Sources and Methodology: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD

Sources and Methodology: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD by Presentation

Sources and Methodology: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD by Severity

Current Treatment Options

Treatment Paradigm

Current Treatment Options

Current Treatment Options: KOL Perspective

Product Profile: Amphetamines (Vyvanse, Adderall, Mydayis, Dyanavel, Adzenys, Evekeo, Dexedrine, Xelstrym)

Product Profile: Methamphetamines (Desoxyn)

Product Profile: Methylphenidates (Concerta, Daytrana, Metadate CD, Methylin, Ritalin, Medikinet, Jornay PM, Aptensio XR, Quillivant XR, QuilliChew, Relexxii, Cotempla XR-ODT, Azstarys, Focalin)

Product Profile: Alpha-2A Adrenergic Agonists (Intuniv; guanfacine hydrochloride ER)

Product Profile: Noradrenergic Reuptake Inhibitors (Strattera and Qelbree)

Unmet Needs and Opportunities

Unmet Needs in ADHD

Non-stimulant with a Stimulant-Comparable Efficacy Profile

Products Providing Evening Coverage Without Sleep Disturbance

Products Providing Dual Symptomatic Relief of Common ADHD Comorbidities

Greater Awareness and Education of Prescribers

R&D Strategies

Trends in Clinical Trial Design in ADHD

Trends in Deal-Making in ADHD

Pipeline Assessment

ADHD Pipeline Overview

Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for ADHD

Product Profile: Cingulate Inc's CTx-1301

Product Profile: Axsome Therapeutics Inc's Solriamfetol Hydrochloride

Product Profile: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co's Centanafadine SR

Product Profile: Neurocentria Inc's NRCT-101SR

ADHD: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview

Market Outlook

ADHD Market Forecast

Market Drivers and Barriers

Market Drivers and Barriers: Global ADHD Medication Shortages

Appendix

