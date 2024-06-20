Global LAG-3 Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Market Report: Featuring Abeome, ABL Bio, Agenus, Akeso Biopharma, AnaptysBio, EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Immutep, Incyte and Y-Biologics

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LAG-3 Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, cancer treatment has witnessed a number of novel approaches aimed at improving the therapeutic effects of existing treatments. Despite substantial advances, standard therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation have frequently failed to achieve long-term remission or cure for a large number of cancer patients. As a result, researchers have focused on novel treatment approaches, one of which targets the immunological checkpoint protein LAG-3 (Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3). Several LAG-3 inhibitors are currently in clinical trials, and while only 1 is commercially available, the LAG-3 inhibitors market is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate in the coming years due to rising cancer cases worldwide and increased interest in this emerging drug class by pharmaceutical companies and researchers.

LAG-3 is a co-inhibitory receptor found on the surface of many immune cells, including T and NK cells. Its principal role is to regulate the immune response and prevent over-activation, which can lead to autoimmune diseases. However, in the setting of cancer, tumor cells can use LAG-3 to avoid immune surveillance, allowing them to grow and spread unabated. Overexpression and upregulation of LAG-3 have been seen in a variety of malignancies, and it is thought to contribute to the inhibition of anti-tumor immune responses, allowing tumor growth and progression. This discovery has laid the groundwork for investigating LAG-3 as a promising therapeutic target for cancer treatments.

In 2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) made history when the US FDA authorized its medicine Opdualag, a fixed-dose antibody combination of relatlimab (anti-LAG-3) and nivolumab (anti-PD-1) for the treatment of melanoma. The findings from the RELATIVITY-047 clinical trial were utilized to submit the Biologics License Application (BLA) for approval. This signified the regulatory approval of the first-in-class immune checkpoint inhibitor combination targeting LAG-3. Opdualag is currently approved in the US, the European Union, and a few other nations, with approval pending in a few more.

Opdualag has had a successful market debut, with revenues increasing quarter after quarter, indicating its therapeutic effectiveness and acceptance by both medical experts and patients. BMS reported total sales of more than US$ 600 million in 2023, and global sales of around US$ 200 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 76% increase over the same time in 2023. Furthermore, since its acceptance, the United States has regularly accounted for a sizable share of its revenue.

On the clinical front, numerous candidates are now in various levels of clinical development and evaluation, with Favezelimab and Fianlimab, developed by Regeneron and Merck, respectively, emerging as the LAG-3 inhibitors that have advanced the most in clinical studies. Both candidates are now undertaking many Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of various solid and hematological malignancies. In addition to these, Opdualag is also being tested in late-stage clinical trials in a variety of cancer indications, with melanoma subtypes accounting for a large portion of this.

Other companies, including Incyte Corporation, Xencor, Roche, Symphogen, and invoX Pharma, are also undertaking early-stage clinical trials for their prospective LAG-3 inhibitors, indicating that drug developers are becoming interested in this novel kind of immune checkpoint inhibitor. Many research institutions and universities have helped to further these clinical studies by serving as collaborators or trial sites. These include the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Multiple Myeloma Research Consortium, Sun Yat-sen University, Emory University, University of California, and University of Colorado, among others.

The US & China have emerged as pioneers in the field of LAG-3 inhibitors, serving as research, development, and clinical trial hubs for several of these inhibitors. This can be attributed to the fact that these countries are home to several companies and research institutes working on the development of LAG-3 inhibitors, as well as the consistent support provided by their respective governments to create a favorable environment for their pharmaceutical industries. As a result, the landscape of LAG-3 inhibitors has expanded, with players from many other locations, including the EU, Japan, and South Korea, emerging as significant contributors to the LAG-3 inhibitor knowledge base.

In conclusion, LAG-3 has emerged as an intriguing therapeutic target in cancer, opening up new avenues for improving immunotherapy efficacy. Ongoing clinical trials, notably those looking at combination therapy with immunotherapies, are critical for determining the full potential of LAG-3 inhibition in lung cancer treatment. As the research advances, the future promises hope for more effective and individualized treatment choices, ultimately improving the prognosis and quality of life for those suffering from this deadly disease.

